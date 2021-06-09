Piaggio reveals technical specifications and variant details of One e-scooter

Piaggio One electric scooter broke cover a few days back. And now the company has rolled out new technical details of the upcoming battery-powered scooter.

The scooter will be available for purchase in three variants - One, One+, and One Active. All the variants will sport the same exterior styling and features. The base One variant will come equipped with a 48V 1.8kWh battery pack along with a 1.2kW engine. This trim will have a top speed of 55 kmph. The second in the lineup One+ trim will run on the same motor as the base trim, but the battery pack will be a bigger 2.3kWh unit. This will enable a better top speed of 55 kmph and a full change range of 100 kmph on one go. The top-spec One Active trim will get a 2.3kWh battery mated to a 2kW motor. This trim will have a higher 60 kmph of top speed. The charging time claimed for the scooter is of six hours, but there is no fast charging option available currently.

(Also Read: Piaggio rolls out warranty & free service extension for customers in India)

The Piaggio One electric scooter will get rear hub-mounted motors along with a swappable battery setup. Its features list will include two ride modes, a fully digital instrument cluster, LED lights, and USB charging.

It will ride on the single-sided trailing-link front suspension and double-sided swingarm suspended on twin shock absorbers at the back. For braking duties, there will a disc brake on both wheels.

(Also Read: 2021 Piaggio MP3 400 HPE three-wheeled scooter revealed)

The Piaggio One will go on sale in Europe soon. Its platform will also be utilised for future electric two-wheelers from Piaggio. It is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.