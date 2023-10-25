Ola Electric sells one e-scooter every 10 seconds this Dussehra & Navratri

Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal claims his company has seen a massive spike in sales this Dussehra & Navratri
He says sales in this time period have been more than double when compared to same period of last year
Ola Electric had announced a number of offers on its electric scooter models
The company opened its Bharat EV Fest earlier in October and offered discounts ranging from ₹2000 to ₹5000
Referral benefits, exchange schemes and prizes on test rides were also part of the offers
The company also announced a 72-hour special sale period between Oct 22 and Oct 24
Ola Electric offers S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1 X in the market at present