Ola Electric sells one e-scooter every 10 seconds this Dussehra & Navratri

Published Oct 25, 2023

Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal claims his company has seen a massive spike in sales this Dussehra & Navratri

He says sales in this time period have been more than double when compared to same period of last year

Ola Electric had announced a number of offers on its electric scooter models

The company opened its Bharat EV Fest earlier in October and offered discounts ranging from 2000 to 5000

Referral benefits, exchange schemes and prizes on test rides were also part of the offers

The company also announced a 72-hour special sale period between Oct 22 and Oct 24

Ola Electric offers S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1 X in the market at present
