Dual camera dashcam to voice-enabled sunroof: Five key features of Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter is one of the major products launched in India in the recent past. The SUV comes with a design that grabs attention easily. Despite carrying a boxy look, it doesn't sport a butch and bulky look. The SUV comes with a wide range of advanced technology-driven features and many of them come as first in Hyundai Exter's segment.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Here are the key advanced technology-aided first-in-the-segment features of the Hyundai Exter that are every technology lover's delight.