Dual camera dashcam to voice-enabled sunroof: Five key features of Hyundai Exter
- Hyundai Exter SUV was launched in India with a host of features and some of them were introduced as class-leading ones.
Hyundai Exter is one of the major products launched in India in the recent past. The SUV comes with a design that grabs attention easily. Despite carrying a boxy look, it doesn't sport a butch and bulky look. The SUV comes with a wide range of advanced technology-driven features and many of them come as first in Hyundai Exter's segment.
Here are the key advanced technology-aided first-in-the-segment features of the Hyundai Exter that are every technology lover's delight.
The Hyundai Exter comes with a voice-enabled smart electric sunroof, which allows the driver to open and close the sunroof with voice command, without touching any button and giving any command via the touchscreen infotainment system. This was introduced as a first-in-the-segment feature.
The Hyundai Exter comes with a fully automatic temperature control (FATC) with a digital display, which not only offers a practical and more efficient temperature control capability to the occupants but enhances the SUV's premium quotient as well. Hyundai claims this came as a class-leading feature, not available in any other car in its segment.
Wireless smartphone chargers are one of the features in modern cars that are finding a stronger demand and ever-increasing popularity. While it used to be a premium feature available in luxury cars only, over the last few years, many automakers have started offering this to mass-market vehicles. Hyundai Exter too came with this feature claiming that it was introduced to the SUV as a segment-first technology.
The Hyundai Exter comes with a fully loaded 8.0-inch full HD touchscreen infotainment system that is paired with a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID. The touchscreen infotainment system gets multi-language user interface support, which is a class-leading feature. Hyundai claims the system offers support for 12 different Indian languages. Other features of the system include over-the-air (OTA) software updates, ambient sound of nature, onboard navigation etc.
Dashcams are increasingly becoming popular among modern car owners owing to the security assurance these devices promise. While a large number of modern cars come with dashcams in the mass-market segment, Exter offers something extra. The dashcam onboard the Hyundai Exter comes with a dual camera display, which not only records the frontal outside view but the cabin view as well.