Top 5 special edition cars launched for festive season
Many carmakers have launched special and limited-run editions of their popular models during the ongoing festive season in order to boost sales. Many have also introduced festive offers such as discounts and other benefits to woo customers as well as spread festive cheer. The special edition models come with special paint themes, premium features, unique badging and other advanced features.
Those who are looking to buy a car that is unique and stands out, this is the time as these festive editions will be sold in limited numbers only. We have listed below some top mass market special editions:
Price for this model starts from ₹8.27 lakh (ex-showroom) and bookings are open for a token amount of ₹11,000. It comes in an all-black exterior and interior theme, and is basically the black edition of one of the most affordable SUVs in India. It based on the XV trim of the SUV, is available in three top-spec variants which include the XV MT, Turbo XV MT and Turbo XV CVT.
It is priced in the range of ₹90.04 lakh and ₹9.86 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the top-end VX trim and is available in both manual and CVT options. It features a trunk spoiler with LED, front fender garnishing, anti-fog film on ORVMs and an ‘Elite Edition’ badge. It also comes with features such as tyre pressure monitoring system with the information displayed through the Honda Connect app. The OEM has also launched a City Elegant Edition.
The price of the special edition models cost up to ₹15,000 more than the top-spec variant of the standard versions and bookings have been opened. These come with new exterior colour scheme Stealth Black with combination of Stardust Silver accents. Features include smart mirror monitor, advanced ambient lighting and illuminated scuff plates inside the cabin.
The all-Black themed model comes at a starting price of ₹14,47,800 with pricing going up to ₹15,76,800 (ex-showroom). It sports the Starry Black exterior colour complemented by chrome garnishing at various places, enhancing the premium look. There are Black Edition badges on various places like front fenders on both sides. It gets a panoramic sunroof, all-black honeycomb pattern grille, black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, black finish headlamps, glossy black door garnish and black finish roof rails.
The festive edition variant comes with only a manual gearbox and is priced at ₹11.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with an all-new R16 Grus alloys and a window chrome garnish. Chrome accents are also available on the front grille ribs and the trunk. The Onyx Plus will be powered by the 1.0 TSI engine mated to a manual transmission. It will be exclusively available in Candy White and Carbon Steel colours. Skoda has also launched a Slavia Ambition Plus variant priced from ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).