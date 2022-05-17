Copyright © HT Media Limited
Piaggio hikes prices of Aprilia scooters in India. Check details

Aprilia scooters in India range between 125 cc to 160 cc categories.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 17 May 2022, 05:03 PM
Aprilia range of scooters are now costlier in India,

Piaggio has joined other OEMs by hiking the prices of the Aprilia scooter range in the country. After scooters, Aprilia may also hike the prices of its motorcycle range in India in the next few weeks. 

Aprilia scooters in India range between 125 cc to 160 cc categories. In terms of prices, the average hike has been recorded at around 6,728. The entry-level Aprilia Storm Disc will now cost 1,06,331, while the Aprilia SR RST 125 new price is 1,15,877, an increase of 6,428. The higher displacement Aprilia SR RST 160 now starts at a price tag of 1,25,895.

(Also Read: Aprilia RS660 launched with limited edition colour option)

The company also sells the SXR range in the country which is quite popular among urban customers. The Aprilia SXR 125 new price starts from 1,27,206, which is 6,549 higher than the previous price. The Aprilia SR RST Carbon has become expensive by 6,577 and now costs 1,28,406. The special edition model of the scooter - Aprilia SR RST Race now sells at 1,35,147, an increase of 6,657. The SXR 160 now costs 1,38,483, which is 6,728 higher than the previous model. 

The overall price hike on the Aprilia scooter is relatively more in the case of Aprilia scooters than other OEMs. This is likely because the company has hiked the pricing of the model after a longer duration, unlike other brands that have increased pricing on a timely basis. 

Some of the key rivals to the sporty scooters from Aprilia in India include TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Burgman Street 125, Avenis, Yamaha RayZR and Fascino, Honda Grazia and Hero Maestro Edge. Also, the higher-displacement rivals include the Yamaha Aeros 155. 

First Published Date: 17 May 2022, 05:03 PM IST
