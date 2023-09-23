HT Auto
In Pics: Aprilia Rs 457 Showcased In India. Pre Bookings To Open Soon

In pics: Aprilia RS 457 showcased in India. Pre-bookings to open soon

Aprilia RS 457 will use a new liquid-cooled engine. 
HT Auto Desk
23 Sep 2023, 12:04 PM
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia recently showcased the RS 457 in India. The new motorcycle will be the most affordable one in Aprilia's lineup. The motorcycle was tested at Piaggio India's plant located in Baramati, Maharashtra. 
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457 
Aprilia RS 457
It is expected that the Aprilia RS 457 will be priced aggressively in the Indian market. However, it still comes with premium components. So, RS 457 is expected to be priced between the KTM RC 390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 400. Having said that, the prices will be closer to the Ninja 400. 
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457 
Aprilia RS 457
The design of the RS 457 is heavily inspired by the RS 660 and the RSV4. There is a split LED headlamp setup with a transparent visor. The motorcycle does not get adjustable levers because it is meant to be affordable. 
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457 

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia uses up-side down forks in the front that measure 41 mm and have a wheel travel of 120 mm. At the rear, there is a monoshock which has 130 mm of wheel travel. Both suspension units are adjustable for preload. 
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457 
Aprilia RS 457
Powering the Aprilia RS 457 is a  liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, DOHC, four-valve engine tuned for 47 bhp. As of now, the torque output has not been revealed. However, what we do know is that Aprilia is using a 270-degree crank order which helps in improving the engine note and give a bit of character to the motorcycle. 
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457 
Aprilia RS 457
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Aprilia will also offer a bi-directional quickshifter. It is expected that Aprilia will also offer a slip and assist clutch. This will help in making the clutch pull lighter and help the rider in doing more aggressive downshifts.
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457 gets a 5-inch TFT screen that shows various vital information to the rider. The motorcycle also comes with back-lit switches and premium switchgear. The rider can adjust through three levels of traction control, riding modes and there is ride-by-wire on offer as well. 
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457 
Aprilia RS 457
The swingarm is made up of steel and the 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in a 110/70 tyre in the front and a 150/60 at the rear. The tyres are sourced from TVS. They are TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme. 
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457 
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457 comes with a split LED headlamp setup with a visor. The fairing has vents which are probably there to improve aerodynamics. The fuel tank looks muscular and there is a clip-on handlebar.
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457
23 Sep 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Aprilia RS 457

