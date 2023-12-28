HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Aprilia Rs 457 Based Tuono 457 Spotted Testing In Europe. To Be Made In India

Aprilia RS 457-based Tuono 457 spotted testing in Europe. To be made in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2023, 21:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Aprilia Tuono 457 was spotted testing in Europe for the first time in what seems to be the natural progression of the new 457 platform for the com
...
Aprilia Tuono 457 Spied Europe 1
The Aprilia Tuono 457 will be the naked version based on the recently-launched RS 457 and will be built in India as well (Motorrad Online)
Aprilia Tuono 457 Spied Europe 1
The Aprilia Tuono 457 will be the naked version based on the recently-launched RS 457 and will be built in India as well

Just days after the Aprilia RS 457 was launched in India, spy shots have emerged of what appears to be the naked version in the works. Going by the Italian manufacturer’s nomenclature, this could most likely be the Aprilia Tuono 457 which will arrive with the same hardware but will lose the massive fairing for a more naked and aggressive look.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 was spotted testing in Europe for the first time in what seems to be the natural progression of the new 457 platform for the company. The spy images reveal more relaxed ergonomics over the dedicated riding posture on the RS 457 with a wide one-piece handlebar, single-piece seat and centre-set footpegs.

Also Read : IBW 2023: Aprilia RS 457 launched at 4.10 lakh in India.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Spied Europe
While the test mule gets retro styling, the production-spec Aprilia Tuono 457 is likely to resemble the larger Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 457 Spied Europe
While the test mule gets retro styling, the production-spec Aprilia Tuono 457 is likely to resemble the larger Tuono 660

Visually, the test mule sports minimal body panels and a round headlamp that could promise a retro offering in the works. That said, we expect the Tuono 457 to switch to the trademark Aprilia design in the production-spec guise. Expect the styling to be heavily inspired by the Tuono 660, with the panels covering only the essentials around the bike. The test bike also shows its USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, mounted to one side of the swingarm.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Aprilia Rs 457 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RS 457
457 cc
₹ 4.25 Lakhs
Compare
Yamaha R3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R3
321 cc 100 kmph 26.31 kmpl
₹ 4.65 Lakhs
Compare
Yamaha Mt-03 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-03
321 cc 188 kmph 26.31 kmpl
₹ 4.60 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm Rc 490 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM RC 490
490 cc 200 Kmph 25 kmpl
₹ 3.85 Lakhs
View Details
Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
10.3 kWh 152 kmph 307 km/charge
₹ 3.80 - 5.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Benelli 502 C (HT Auto photo)
Benelli 502 C
500.0 cc 175 Kmph 25.0 kmpl
₹ 4.98 - 5.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The Aprilia Tuono 457 will also be lighter than the RS 457, which tips the scales at 175 kg (kerb). That should help improve the power-to-weight ratio on the motorcycle while retaining the mechanical bits and electronics from the full-faired version. Power will come from the same 457 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine tuned for 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque on the RS 457. The bike will also come with disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch quickshifter, traction control, ride modes, and a digital console.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Spied Europe
The Aprilia Tuono 457 will carry over the mechanicals from its full-faired sibling (Motorrad Online)
Aprilia Tuono 457 Spied Europe
The Aprilia Tuono 457 will carry over the mechanicals from its full-faired sibling (Motorrad Online)

Sales of the Aprilia RS 457 are yet to begin globally with Piaggio to roll out the bike in most markets from early next year onwards. We expect the Tuono 457 to be showcased globally towards the end of 2024, allowing the company to make an early 2025 debut. The bike will be built alongside RS 457 at Piaggio India’s plant in Baramati, Maharashtra, which should give the motorcycle a significant cost advantage. Moreover, India will be the export hub for the 457 twins.

Also Read : Yamaha R3 vs Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390 vs Kawasaki Ninja 400: Price Comparo

Aprilia India launched the RS 457 earlier this month and deliveries for the new entry performance motorcycle will begin next year. The RS 457 has arrived at a delectable price of 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) and competes against the Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 400, and the likes.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2023, 21:23 PM IST
TAGS: RC 390 Tuono 660 Aprilia RS 457 Aprilia Tuono 457 Aprilia India Aprilia motorcycles Aprilia

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.