Aprilia RS 457-based Tuono 457 spotted testing in Europe. To be made in India

Just days after the Aprilia RS 457 was launched in India, spy shots have emerged of what appears to be the naked version in the works. Going by the Italian manufacturer’s nomenclature, this could most likely be the Aprilia Tuono 457 which will arrive with the same hardware but will lose the massive fairing for a more naked and aggressive look.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 was spotted testing in Europe for the first time in what seems to be the natural progression of the new 457 platform for the company.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 was spotted testing in Europe for the first time in what seems to be the natural progression of the new 457 platform for the com

The Aprilia Tuono 457 was spotted testing in Europe for the first time in what seems to be the natural progression of the new 457 platform for the company. The spy images reveal more relaxed ergonomics over the dedicated riding posture on the RS 457 with a wide one-piece handlebar, single-piece seat and centre-set footpegs.

Also Read : IBW 2023: Aprilia RS 457 launched at ₹4.10 lakh in India.

While the test mule gets retro styling, the production-spec Aprilia Tuono 457 is likely to resemble the larger Tuono 660

Visually, the test mule sports minimal body panels and a round headlamp that could promise a retro offering in the works. That said, we expect the Tuono 457 to switch to the trademark Aprilia design in the production-spec guise. Expect the styling to be heavily inspired by the Tuono 660, with the panels covering only the essentials around the bike. The test bike also shows its USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, mounted to one side of the swingarm.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Aprilia RS 457 457 cc ₹ 4.25 Lakhs Compare Yamaha R3 321 cc 100 kmph 26.31 kmpl ₹ 4.65 Lakhs Compare Yamaha MT-03 321 cc 188 kmph 26.31 kmpl ₹ 4.60 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING KTM RC 490 490 cc 200 Kmph 25 kmpl ₹ 3.85 Lakhs View Details Ultraviolette F77 10.3 kWh 152 kmph 307 km/charge ₹ 3.80 - 5.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Benelli 502 C 500.0 cc 175 Kmph 25.0 kmpl ₹ 4.98 - 5.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The Aprilia Tuono 457 will also be lighter than the RS 457, which tips the scales at 175 kg (kerb). That should help improve the power-to-weight ratio on the motorcycle while retaining the mechanical bits and electronics from the full-faired version. Power will come from the same 457 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine tuned for 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque on the RS 457. The bike will also come with disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch quickshifter, traction control, ride modes, and a digital console.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 will carry over the mechanicals from its full-faired sibling (Motorrad Online)

Sales of the Aprilia RS 457 are yet to begin globally with Piaggio to roll out the bike in most markets from early next year onwards. We expect the Tuono 457 to be showcased globally towards the end of 2024, allowing the company to make an early 2025 debut. The bike will be built alongside RS 457 at Piaggio India’s plant in Baramati, Maharashtra, which should give the motorcycle a significant cost advantage. Moreover, India will be the export hub for the 457 twins.

Also Read : Yamaha R3 vs Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390 vs Kawasaki Ninja 400: Price Comparo

Aprilia India launched the RS 457 earlier this month and deliveries for the new entry performance motorcycle will begin next year. The RS 457 has arrived at a delectable price of ₹4.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) and competes against the Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 400, and the likes.

First Published Date: