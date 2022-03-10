HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Aprilia Rs660 Launched With Limited Edition Colour Option

Aprilia RS660 launched with limited edition colour option

The new paint option on the Aprilia RS660 is limited to just 1500 units globally. It is also likely to be launched in India. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2022, 09:49 AM
The new Aprilia RS660 comes with stars and stripes paint job with majorly white, red and blue colours.
The new Aprilia RS660 comes with stars and stripes paint job with majorly white, red and blue colours.
Aprilia RS660 launched with limited edition colour option
The new Aprilia RS660 comes with stars and stripes paint job with majorly white, red and blue colours.
The new Aprilia RS660 comes with stars and stripes paint job with majorly white, red and blue colours.

Aprilia RS660 has been introduced in a limited edition version which sports a new and exclusive paint job limited to just 1500 units globally. The newly introduced version of the model commemorates the company's success in AMA National Road Racing Championship. The new model comes with stars and stripes paint job with majorly white, red and blue colours. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Aprilia Storm 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Storm 125
124.45 cc
₹ 85,169 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Aprilia Sr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sr 125
124.45 cc
₹ 90,741 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Aprilia Sr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sr 160
160.03 cc
₹ 99,999 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Aprilia Sxr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 125
124.45 cc
₹ 1.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Aprilia Sxr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 160
160 cc
₹ 1.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia RSV4 launched in India. Check prices, specs)

Apart from the new paint theme, the motorcycle has received a gearbox with inverted shift patterns –push down for upshifts and push up for downshifts. This is basically found on all the proper race bikes. In addition to that, other key updates include the use of a bigger front fairing for better air flow and a rear seat cowl to make the exteriors more appealing. 

Apart from this, the rest of the motorcycle remains more or less the same. It continues to feature the same 659cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that is responsible for churning out 100bhp of maximum power at 10,5000 rpm and peak torque of 67Nm at 8500rpm. The transmission is a 6-speed unit. The motorcycle packs a range of features such as APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control), a six-axis IMU with three-level cornering ABS, traction control, adjustable wheelie control, engine brake control, and multiple riding modes. 

The Aprilia RS660 was launched in the Indian market in August 2021 at 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes out as a direct rival to the likes of Honda CBR650R, Yamaha YZF-R7 and the upcoming Kawasaki Ninja 700R. The latter is reportedly under development. In the international market, the bike is available in three colour options namely Lava Red, Black Apex, and Acid Gold.

 

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 09:49 AM IST
TAGS: Aprilia Aprilia RS660 Aprilia India 2022 RS660
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide
What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide
Volvo Cars partners Starbucks for pilot electric vehicle charging network
Volvo Cars partners Starbucks for pilot electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV interior revealed ahead of April 19 world debut
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV interior revealed ahead of April 19 world debut
Tata Altroz Automatic to launch on March 21
Tata Altroz Automatic to launch on March 21
At ₹2 per unit, Delhi all set for India's cheapest EV charging network
At 2 per unit, Delhi all set for India's cheapest EV charging network

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city