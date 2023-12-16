Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Spec comparison

Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Spec comparison

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 16, 2023

Aprilia just launched its RS 457 in the Indian market.

At 4.1 lakh ex-showroom, the RS 457 is the most affordable Aprilia in the Indian market

Powering the RS 457 is a parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank.

The engine puts out 48 bhp and 44 Nm

One of the main rivals of the RS 457 is KTM's RC 390.

It is priced at 3.19 lakh ex-showroom

KTM uses a 373 cc, single-cylinder engine. It puts out 43 bhp and 37 Nm

The suspension and braking hardware is similar but the Aprilia gets a smaller rear disc and pre-load adjustment for the front forks.

Both motorcycles come with traction control, LED lighting, ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS and a TFT screen. The Aprilia also gets riding modes, backlit switches and traction control modes.
To check out the comparison in detail
Click Here