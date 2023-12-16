Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Spec comparison

Aprilia just launched its RS 457 in the Indian market.
At ₹4.1 lakh ex-showroom, the RS 457 is the most affordable Aprilia in the Indian market
Powering the RS 457 is a parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank.
The engine puts out 48 bhp and 44 Nm
One of the main rivals of the RS 457 is KTM's RC 390.
It is priced at ₹3.19 lakh ex-showroom
KTM uses a 373 cc, single-cylinder engine. It puts out 43 bhp and 37 Nm
The suspension and braking hardware is similar but the Aprilia gets a smaller rear disc and pre-load adjustment for the front forks.
Both motorcycles come with traction control, LED lighting, ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS and a TFT screen. The Aprilia also gets riding modes, backlit switches and traction control modes.