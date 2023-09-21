Aprilia RS 457 to soon launch in India: 5 things to know

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd has finally unveiled the new Aprilia RS 457 for the Indian market. The motorcycle will be built at Piaggio India's manufacturing plant located in Baramati, Maharashtra. So, the pricing of the motorcycle is expected to be on the aggressive side. Here are five things that one should know about the Aprilia RS 457.

Aprilia RS 457: Powertrain

Aprilia is using a 457 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, DOHC, four-valve engine tuned for 47 bhp. The manufacturer is using a 270-degree crank order that helps in improving the engine and exhaust note. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Aprilia RS 457: Hardware

In terms of hardware, Aprilia uses up-side down forks in the front that measure 41 mm and have a wheel travel of 120 mm. At the rear, there is a monoshock which has 130 mm of wheel travel. Both suspension units are adjustable for preload. The swingarm is made up of steel and the 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in a 110/70 tyre in the front and a 150/60 at the rear.

Aprilia RS 457: Design

The RS 457 is clearly inspired by its larger siblings, the RS 660 and the RSV4. There is a split LED headlamp setup with a visor. The fairing has vents which are probably there to improve aerodynamics. The fuel tank looks muscular and there is a clip-on handlebar.

Aprilia RS 457: Features

The motorcycle comes with a TFT screen that measures 5-inches. Through this screen, the rider can adjust through three levels of traction control, riding modes and ride-by-wire. The manufacturer is also offering an optional quickshifter for clutchless up-shifts. Apart from this, there is Bluetooth connectivity on offer as well.

Aprilia RS 457: Bookings and price

Aprilia has not yet revealed the price of the RS 457. It is expected that the pre-bookings for the motorcycle will start soon.

