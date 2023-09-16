Aprilia RS 457 unveiling date for India confirmed, ahead of launch this year

Italian two-wheeler giant Piaggio is all set to unveil the new Aprilia RS 457 sportbike in India on September 20, 2023, at a special event. The Aprilia RS 457 made its global debut at the brand’s technical headquarters in Italy earlier this month and will be made in India for the world. The RS 457 looks like a baby RS 660 and has been co-developed by the manufacturer’s teams in Italy and India. We expect to know more about the India-spec RS 457 at the unveiling, along with booking and delivery details.

The Aprilia RS 457 looks very much part of the larger RS family. The split LED headlamp, signature LED DRLs and transparent visor stand out on the motorcycle. It gets low-set clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs for a sporty riding posture. It also gets a TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity, all-LED lighting, and an aluminium frame.

The Aprilia RS 457 has a kerb weight of 175 kg, while the 457 cc twin-cylinder motor develops 47 bhp

Power comes from the newly developed 457 cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine tuned for 47 bhp. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end. Rider aids include dual-channel ABS, three-level traction control, three ride modes and a quickshifter as an accessory. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tyres sourced from TVS Eurogrip.

Prices are yet to be announced on the upcoming Aprilia RS 457 but we expect the motorcycle to get competitive pricing for India with the bike locally built. Expect to shell out around ₹4-4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RS 457, which will take on offerings like the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400, as well as the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3 in the segment.

