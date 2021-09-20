Ola Electric S1 Pro gets more interest than Ola Electric S1. What's better?

Ola Electric isn't sharing any reservation or purchase figures for its S1 electric scooter that was recently put up online for purchase but the fact that the company confirmed doing business worth ₹1,100 crore in just two days underlined the response for the S1 and S1 Pro trims.

An Ola Electric representative has now confirmed to HT Auto that the interest in the upper trim has been at least three times more than the more affordable model.

Ola Electric has priced the S1 electric scooter at ₹1 lakh while the S1 Pro is priced at ₹1.30 lakh. Reservations were opened in July while the online purchase window was opened September 15. While reservations remain open, the next purchase window opens November 1.

Contrary to most expectations that the more affordable Ola Electric scooter may have been preferred more, Ola Electric has said it is the S1 Pro that has received a better response.

For the extra that a customer has to pay for the S1 Pro, one gets a better per-charge range, a bigger battery, an additional ride mode called Hyper and a higher top speed. So while the S1 claims to have a range of around 120 kms, the S1 Pro claims to ride for around 180 kms before needing to be plugged in. Both scooters get Normal and Sport ride modes but the S1 Pro has the Hyper mode for even more thrilling ride experience. The S1 has a top speed of 90 kmph while the S1 Pro maxes out at 115 kmph.

Of course, a bigger battery means that the S1 Pro will also take longer to charge to full.

Then there are the differences in body shades on offer. the S1 is offered in five colour options while there are 10 choices on the S1 Pro.

Ola Electric continues to underline that its electric scooters have been priced aggressively and that subsidies at state levels will push the prices down even further. CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has already stated that he aims to take the fight to not just EV makers but to makers of conventional scooters and bikes.

The Ola scooters are being manufactured at the company's FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu. The first phase of construction is nearing competition and at full capacity, this facility will roll out 10 million units per annum. It will also have a women-only workforce with 10,000 people.