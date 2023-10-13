Ola S1 Pro Gen2 electric scooter deliveries begin in India

Ola Electric has announced commencing deliveries of the S1 Pro Gen2 electric scooter in India. The Ola S1 Pro Gen2 was launched in August this year for ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and received major changes including a comprehensively updated chassis, revised motor and battery pack, as well as new tech onboard. Ola Electric says deliveries of the S1 Pro Gen2 have begun in over 100 cities with more markets to follow soon.

Upgrades to the Ola S1 Pro Gen2 electric scooter include a frame that’s lighter in weight and a flat floorboard. The e-scooter also gets telescopic front forks instead of the monoshock unit seen on the Gen1 model. The mid-drive motor is now more powerful at 11 kW (14.7 bhp) and promises a higher top speed of 120 kmph. The e-scooter also accelerates faster from 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds.

Also Read : Gen2 Ola S1 Pro first impressions: Significant updates for Ola's flagship

The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro is based on a heavily redesigned platform along with a new and more powerful electric motor and battery pack

Compared to the Gen1 model, the new Ola S1 Pro Gen2 is about 6 kg lighter, which along with the improved battery pack has helped improve the claimed range on the scooter to 195 km on a single charge. The new S1 Pro has also received redesigned alloy wheels and a utilitarian single-piece grab rail, while the boot space shrunk by 2 litres and now stands at 34 litres. The e-scooter is available in five colours - Jet Black, Matt White, Stellar, Midnight Blue, and Amethyst.

Commenting on the commencement of deliveries, an Ola spokesperson said, “We are extremely delighted to start the deliveries of our flagship scooter S1 Pro Gen 2. With the best specs, and cutting-edge technology, the new S1 Pro is one of the most advanced scooters in the country. Building on the success of the S1 Pro Gen 1, we are confident that the S1 Pro Gen 2 will play a pivotal role in accelerating #EndICEAge in the segment."

Potential customers can book the Ola S1 Pro Gen2 via the company’s app or website. Customers can also check out the e-scooter in person at over 1,000 experience centres across the country. We rode the S1 Pro Gen2 earlier this year and while it was impressive for all the upgrades on offer, the electric scooter did lose on the finesse expected from Ola’s flagship offering.

First Published Date: