Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters worth over 1,100 crore sold in two days

On day one, Ola Electric had reported that it sold nearly ₹600-crore worth of electric scooters, selling at least four units every second. On Friday, the amount swelled by another ₹500 crore.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder of Ola Electric, took to social media platforms to make the announcement this morning. He wrote, “Day 2 of EV era was even better than Day 1! Crossed ₹1100Cr in sales in 2 days! Purchase window will reopen on Nov 1 so reserve now if you haven't already."

Ola Electric is now most likely to focus on the deliveries of the scooters already booked. Ola Futurefactory, the company's manufacturing facility near Chennai which is expected to be the largest in the world for e-scooters, is nearly ready to begin mass scale production to meet the demands. With more than 10,000 strong women workforce, Ola Futurefactory is expected to roll out two million units every year for India as well as overseas markets.