Ola Electric is selling ‘four scooters every second’ after bookings resume

Ola electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro have received massive response on day one of the booking process. According to Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola Electric, the Chennai-based electric vehicle manufacturer is getting bookings for at least four of its electric scooters every second. While Ola Electric has not come out with a detail on how many bookings it has received on day one, which started early on Wednesday, it is expected to run into thousands at the rate Ola CEO claims.

Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro scooters' sale went live since Wednesday morning after technical glitch on the two-wheeler manufacturer's site had delayed the start of the process earlier this month. The glitches had forced the company to push the date to September 15.

Ola Electric is selling its electric scooters directly to its customers, without any dealers involved. It is accepting online reservations and purchases for the S1 and S1 Pro models. The company said that the reservation and advance payment amounts can be refunded till the time the booked unit has not left from the factory for delivery.

The price of the Ola Electric S1 scooter, its base model, starts at ₹1 lakh (ex showroom). The e-scooter comes with a claimed range of around 120 kms. The S1 Pro, its top-spec e-scooter, has a claimed range of around 180 kms on single charge.

Ola Electric scooters will have battery output of 2.98 kWh for the S1 model, while the more expensive S1 Pro model will have an increased output of 3.97 kWh. The S1 Pro also has a slightly higher top speed of 115 kmph with better acceleration. It has three ride modes, including Hyper which is exclusive to the S1 Pro model.