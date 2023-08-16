Ola S1 Pro to S1X: Which electric scooter suits your budget?

Published Aug 16, 2023

Ola Electric has launched as many as three new electric scooters on Independence Day

 Ola has launched the second generation S1 Pro at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom)

The new S1 Pro 14.7 bhp of power, 195 kms of range and top speed of 120 kmph

Ola Electric has also launched a new electric scooter model called the S1X

The S1X is offered in two variants, which includes the S1X+ too

The S1X is the most affordable electric scooter from Ola with a starting price of 90,000

The lowest variant of the S1X comes with a 2kWh battery pack, while a second variant is offered with 3 kWh battery

The S1X with smaller battery claims a range of 91 kms, while the S1X + offers up to 151-km range

The price of the top two variants of the S1X range between 1 lakh and 1.10 lakh
