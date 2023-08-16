Ola S1 Pro to S1X: Which electric scooter suits your budget?

Ola Electric has launched as many as three new electric scooters on Independence Day
Ola has launched the second generation S1 Pro at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom)
The new S1 Pro 14.7 bhp of power, 195 kms of range and top speed of 120 kmph
Ola Electric has also launched a new electric scooter model called the S1X
The S1X is offered in two variants, which includes the S1X+ too
The S1X is the most affordable electric scooter from Ola with a starting price of ₹90,000
The lowest variant of the S1X comes with a 2kWh battery pack, while a second variant is offered with 3 kWh battery
The S1X with smaller battery claims a range of 91 kms, while the S1X + offers up to 151-km range
The price of the top two variants of the S1X range between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.10 lakh