Mansory’s latest creation is a heavily customised Yamaha TMAX 560

Mansory, better known for extensively modified luxury cars, has moved into maxi-scooter territory with its latest custom project. Called the Mansory Maxi Scooter, the build uses the Yamaha TMAX 560 as its base and focuses almost entirely on visual changes. The finished scooter gets a large collection of carbon-fibre additions, bespoke upholstery and a distinctive turquoise-and-black colour scheme. Mansory says the scooter is available through individual booking requests.

TMAX gets a new identity

The underlying Yamaha remains recognisable, but Mansory has added enough exterior parts to significantly alter its appearance. The front section receives a new cover with an illuminated Mansory badge, revised intake detailing and carbon-fibre mirror covers. A further carbon element has been added around the front mudguard.

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Along the sides, the custom bodywork extends across several sections of the original scooter. The package includes additional upper and lower panels as well as aerodynamic winglets carrying illuminated Mansory logos. The rear follows the same theme, with another pair of winglets designed around the TMAX's existing mounting points.

Mansory also adds boomerang-shaped pieces towards the rear and a carbon-fibre exhaust cover. The latter is designed to fit around the Yamaha's standard exhaust rather than replace the original system.

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Custom upholstery

The changes are not limited to the bodywork. The factory seat has been replaced with a bespoke unit with a two-level appearance. Turquoise upholstery is combined with black sections, quilted stitching and matching piping.

The rider's back support is incorporated into the seat itself, while the same design treatment continues towards the pillion area. The colour combination is repeated across the exterior, including fine turquoise accents incorporated into the exposed carbon surfaces.

An iridescent windscreen adds another visual change, producing different colour effects depending on the viewing angle.

Mansory Yamaha TMAX 560 Mega Scooter shown from the rear three-quarter angle, highlighting its carbon-fibre bodywork, turquoise finish and rear aero winglets.

No mechanical changes announced

Despite the extensive redesign, Mansory has not announced modifications to the TMAX 560's engine or chassis. The project therefore remains primarily a styling exercise rather than a performance upgrade. The standard TMAX uses a 562cc twin-cylinder engine, with the current model producing 35kW, equivalent to approximately 47.6 bhp.

The project follows Mansory's earlier Vespa Monaco Edition, which preceded the company's move towards a more substantial maxi-scooter. Mansory describes the TMAX project as a “MEGA SCOOTER based on a Yamaha T-MAX 560."

Price remains undisclosed

Mansory has not published a fixed price for the customised TMAX. Its official website directs prospective customers to request a price, so the final cost is not currently available publicly.

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