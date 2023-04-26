Copyright © HT Media Limited
Made-in-India Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched in the US. Check prices

Royal Enfield recently launched the made-in-India Hunter 350 in the USA at an ex-showroom price of $3,999 (approx. 3.27 lakh) for the monotone shades, going up to $4,199 (approx. 3.43 lakh) for the dual-tone options. The RE Hunter 350 is built to the same global spec in India and the motorcycle sold domestically and in the US share the same underpinnings.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 15:05 PM
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is now on sale in the US as the brand's most affordable offering

Built on the new J-platform shared with the Meteor 350 and new-gen Classic 350, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 draws power from the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Hunter 350 is one of the more affordable options in RE’s stable and will serve as the entry point within the Royal Enfield family in the US.

The RE Hunter 350 is priced from $3,999 to $4,199 in the US and is available only in the top-spec Metro variant with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres

The Hunter 350 is offered only in the Metro variant in the US. The entry-level Retro variant has been skipped for now. The Hunter 350 Metro comes with 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, dual-channel ABS and a larger analogue console with a digital readout. In contrast, the more affordable Retro variant gets spoked wheels and single-channel ABS. Other hardware components include telescopic front forks, twin shocks at the rear, disc brakes at either end, a halogen headlamp and an LED taillight.

The US-spec Royal Enfield Hunter 350 weighs 181 kg, the same as the Indian version and the model is exported from the manufacturer’s Tamil Nadu-based facility to different markets across the globe. Apart from the US, the Hunter 350 is available in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Argentina, Columbia and Mexico. The company is expected to introduce the motorcycle in more markets later this year.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 15:05 PM IST
