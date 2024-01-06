Check out the Hunter 350, the most affordable Royal Enfield

The Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle that Royal Enfield sells. It starts at ₹1.50 lakh ex-showroom.
The Hunter 350 is based on Royal Enfield's new J-platform.
The same platform is also being used for Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Bullet 350.
It uses the instrument cluster from the Scram 411 and Super Meteor 650
The Hunter 350 is the first and only motorcycle from Royal Enfield to use 17-inch wheels.
Use of smaller wheels has significantly enhanced the agility of the motorcycle when compared to other J-platform motorcycles.
The engine on duty is the same 349 cc, air-oil cooled unit that produces 20 bhp and 27 Nm.
The engine is mated to a 5-speed slick shifting gearbox and it has been retuned as well.
The engine feels eager and has loads of torque. However, it runs out of breath in the top-end.
The clutch is on the heavier side and the suspension is also quite stiff.