Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Quick review

The Hunter 350 looks like a small clickable roadster that is easy to manage in the urban jungle
The Hunter 350 looks like a small clickable roadster that is easy to manage in the urban jungle
The riding triangle has a hint of sportiness to it and the seat is a bit stiff
The Hunter 350 looks like a small clickable roadster that is easy to manage in the urban jungle
The engine on the Hunter 350 is the same one as the Classic Reborn and the Meteor 350. However, it is running in a different state of tune
The engine has a nice whine to it and is eager to respond. The exhaust note is also quite raspy. Moreover, the transmission is also a slick unit
However, the clutch is on the heavier side and the rearview mirrors do vibrate a lot
The Hunter 350 is the quickest motorcycle in RE's lineup to change direction. This is because of the 17-inch wheels.
The feature list consists of USB port, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and a dual-channel ABS and Tripper navigation as an accessory
Overall, the Hunter 350 is a very compelling option in the market. It is very accessible for newer riders as well.