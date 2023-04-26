Royal Enfield announces winners of Art of Motorcycling, winners get 1.5 lakh

Royal Enfield has concluded season three of Art of Motorcycling. The campaign brought together artists from various crafts and adjacencies under one creative umbrella, the campaign gave them a rewarding canvas to share their love for art and motorcycling. With more than 54,000 registrations, the third season of the Art of Motorcycling saw a 3.5x increase in participation over the previous season.

The brand installed augmented reality-powered murals as part of its Art on Street Initiative in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai, creating experiences that surpass the usual manufacture and retail mould, to the larger community. The campaign witnessed 70 per cent participation from Tier 2 and 3 cities and 90 per cent participation from outside of Royal Enfield’s riding community. Following the huge success of season 3, Royal Enfield promises to bring something even bigger and better next year. The brand aims to take the campaign global, bringing together artists, students and creators from top international schools, providing them with a platform to showcase their work globally and a chance to learn from world-renowned Jury members.

Inspired by the beauty of nature, the artwork showcases the journey of a person finding their own path. This was made by Mohammed Arbaz.

The brand has also announced the winners and that each of the top five winners will be awarded ₹1.5 lakh. Their artworks will be featured on Royal Enfield apparel and converted into NFTs. Two of the top 5 winners will also intern with Royal Enfield’s design team.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Hunter 350 modified into scrambler: Will get your attention

The first winner is Omkar Patil, at the second place is Mohammed Arbaz, the third prize went to Sarvesh Ravindra Keer while at the fourth and fifth place is Prem Ahire and Kishore Kumar K respectively.

“The Art Of Motorcycling was designed to be a platform for artists and motorcycling enthusiasts. Three seasons down, it has evolved into a tremendous showcase of creative energy. This season has seen a record number of registrations and entries received, which indicates the huge future potential of this program. Royal Enfield has always been a canvas for self-expression, and The Art of Motorcycling is a great example of this community-driven phenomenon." said Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer at Royal Enfield.

First Published Date: