HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Set To Expand Hybrid Technology With Two New Models. Check Details

Kawasaki set to expand hybrid technology with two new models. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2024, 06:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kawasaki is expanding its hybrid motorcycle technology to include the Versys and Eliminator models, according to new patent filings. This move follows
...
Kawasaki hybrid patent
Kawasaki’s solution for the Versys and Eliminator hybrids involves moving the battery above the engine, freeing up space under the seat. This allows for a more traditional design, which is particularly important for maintaining the low-slung cruiser look of the Eliminator. (Cycleworld)
Kawasaki hybrid patent
Kawasaki’s solution for the Versys and Eliminator hybrids involves moving the battery above the engine, freeing up space under the seat. This allows for a more traditional design, which is particularly important for maintaining the low-slung cruiser look of the Eliminator.

Kawasaki is set to expand its hybrid motorcycle technology beyond the Ninja 7 and Z7 models. Recent patent filings revealed by Cycleworld showcase that the Japanese bike maker is working on hybrid versions of its Versys and Eliminator models, aiming to bring advanced hybrid technology to a broader range of bikes.

One of the biggest challenges in developing hybrid two-wheelers is fitting the combination of an internal combustion engine (ICE), electric motor, fuel tank, and battery pack into a sleek motorcycle frame. Kawasaki has tackled this issue in the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid by placing the hybrid battery and related electronics in a box underneath the rider’s seat. This design allows for a conventional fuel tank and airbox above the engine, while the electric motor, which drives the bike in hybrid and all-electric modes, is mounted above the transmission.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Eliminator 500 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Eliminator 500
Engine Icon451 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 5.62 Lakhs
Compare
Kawasaki Versys 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 650
Engine Icon649.0 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Engine Icon1043.0 cc Mileage Icon10.0 kmpl
₹ 10.89 - 11.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Versys X 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kawasaki Versys X 300
Engine Icon296 cc
₹ 4.80 - 5.20 Lakhs
View Details
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Engine Icon296.0 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.43 Lakhs
Compare
Kawasaki Ninja 400 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki  Ninja 400
Engine Icon399.0 cc Mileage Icon 24.18 kmpl
₹ 5.24 Lakhs
Compare

According to new patent images, Kawasaki’s solution for the Versys and Eliminator hybrids involves moving the battery above the engine. This design choice frees up space under the seat, allowing for a more traditional design, which is particularly important for the low-slung cruiser look of the Eliminator. The Versys will also benefit from this arrangement, gaining increased clearance for its long-travel suspension.

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at 9.10 lakh

The patent filings further reveal that the Eliminator hybrid will feature two fuel tanks on either side of the battery pack, providing a wider stance and a low centre of gravity. Meanwhile, the Versys hybrid will utilise a single, wider fuel tank that wraps over the battery, maintaining a streamlined design.

While the exact mechanical specifications of these upcoming bikes are unknown, the patents indicate that Kawasaki plans to use the same 451cc parallel-twin engine, assisted by an electric motor mounted above the gearbox, as seen in the Ninja 7 and Z7 Hybrid models.

The "7" in the model names represents the equivalent performance delivered by the hybrid powertrain, which Kawasaki claims is comparable to a 700cc bike. By democratising its hybrid system across multiple models, Kawasaki aims to amortise its R&D costs and potentially bring more hybrid models to market in the future.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2024, 06:29 AM IST
TAGS: kawasaki eliminator kawasaki versys kawasaki ninja kawasaki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.