Kawasaki KLX230 spied testing in Pune. What we know so far

Kawasaki KLX230 spied testing in Pune. What we know so far

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Jul 2024, 11:12 AM
Kawasaki launched the KLX230 S a while back for the global market, this might be the Indian debut for the dual sports bike which is set to rival the X
The Kawasaki KLX230 S is available internationally and this might be its Indian debut. (Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has recently been spotted testing its dual sports KLX230 on Indian streets. The Kawasaki KLX230 is globally available but this will be its first introduction to Indian soil. When launched, it is set to rival the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. While the Japanese automaker has a KLX230R S listed on the Indian website, that is the full-blown trail bike version which is not road-legal and comes priced at 5.2 lakh.

The Kawasaki KLX230 is available in two trims for the global market, and these are the standard variant as well as the 230 S. There are no official details or confirmation around the motorcycle, but it is most likely that the KLX230 S will be the variant to reach Indian dealerships. It was launched internationally a while ago and sits on a semi-double cradle frame, with telescopic forks in the front and a single shock absorber with adjustable preload in the rear.

The Kawasaki KLX230 S: What features should we expect?

The Kawasaki KLX230 230 S further features an LCD digital instrument cluster that brings smartphone connectivity through a Rideology app. It comes with ABS and has a curb weight of around 132 kg, which brings a sense of nimbleness to the bike. Despite the weight, the frame for the 230 S is made with high-tensile steel that allows the bike to take on the brunt of the dirt roads. The Kawasaki KLX230 S brings a seat height of 843.3 mm and stands with a ground clearance of around 239 mm.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 spotted undisguised. Hints at two variants 

As for the performance, Kawasaki does not internationally list any specifics for the 230S but does so for the trail bike version. The 230R S is powered by a four-stroke, single-cylinder air-cooled engine displacing 233cc, mated to a six-speed transmission. It is able to generate 20 bhp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 20.6 Nm of max torque at 6,000 rpm.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2024, 11:12 AM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki two wheeler motorcycle kawasaki klx230 s
