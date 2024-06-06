Kia Seltos: Four key features for tech enthusiasts
- Kia Seltos comes loaded with a wide range of features that delight technology enthusiasts.
Kia Seltos was the first car launched by the South Korean automaker in India and since its introduction in the country, the midsize SUV has been one of the bestselling cars here. Also, the Hyundai Creta rivalling popular SUV from Kia India remains the key revenue churner for the brand alongside the compact SUV Sonet.
Being an upmarket SUV, the Kia Seltos comes loaded with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. Many of these features come as technology enthusiasts' delight. The new age consumers have been increasingly focusing on advanced technology-aided features and Kia Seltos comes promising to fulfil that desire.
Also Read : Kia Seltos automatic gearbox gets cheaper with two new variants. Check details
Here are five such key features of Kia Seltos.
Kia Seltos was the first SUV in its segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market to feature a Bose premium sound system. Also, Seltos is the most affordable SUV in the Indian market to get a Bose sound system to date. The audio system onboard this SUV gets an eight-speaker setup including tweeters, which comes as an upgrade compared to other SUVs in the segment that get a maximum of six speakers including tweeters. This sound system also comes with Dynamic Speed Compensation technology.
Heads-up displays or HUDs have been available in premium and high-end luxury cars for a long, but now making increasing penetration in many cars in the mass-market segment. Kia Seltos too comes with this feature. In the Kia Seltos SUV, this feature helps the driver avoid distraction by displaying key information like speed, navigation information, cruise control etc through an eight-inch transparent panel at the windshield.
Kia Seltos comes with an in-built air purifier positioned behind the front armrest. It can be operated and controlled using a smartphone or touchscreen infotainment system. Kia's Uvo Connect app too can control and optimise this air purifier. Kia claims this air purifier equipped with a HEPA filter cleans nearly 95 per cent of pollutants from the cabin in less than 25 minutes.
Kia Seltos gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an advanced 7.0-inch colour display panel in its top-end trim. It gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The base variant gets a 3.8-inch LCD screen with Bluetooth and aux connectivity, while the mid variants come with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The large touchscreen in the top-end variant offers a display for the 360-degree surround view camera and has a split-screen feature.