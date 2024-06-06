Kia Seltos: Four key features for tech enthusiasts

Kia Seltos was the first car launched by the South Korean automaker in India and since its introduction in the country, the midsize SUV has been one of the bestselling cars here. Also, the Hyundai Creta rivalling popular SUV from Kia India remains the key revenue churner for the brand alongside the compact SUV Sonet.

Being an upmarket SUV, the Kia Seltos comes loaded with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. Many of these features come as technology enthusiasts' delight. The new age consumers have been increasingly focusing on advanced technology-aided features and Kia Seltos comes promising to fulfil that desire.

Here are five such key features of Kia Seltos.