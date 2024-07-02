HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Spotted Undisguised. Hints At Two Variants

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted undisguised. Hints at two variants

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jul 2024, 06:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A new video showcases the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 undisguised for the first time. The video reveals two Guerrilla 450 bikes, hinting at two varian
...
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been spotted in two diffrent paint shade options and different instrument cluster, hinting at two diffrent variants (@bulletguru/YT)
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been spotted in two diffrent paint shade options and different instrument cluster, hinting at two diffrent variants

Royal Enfield is readying the Guerrilla 450, a new contender in the 400cc motorcycle segment. A new video showcases the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 undisguised for the first time. The video reveals two Guerrilla 450 bikes, hinting at two variants of the bike.

One variant showcases a visually striking design with a red and gold colour scheme. The matching red fender and golden tail section complement the bold fuel tank design. This variant also features a round TFT instrument cluster, identical to the one found on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. This suggests a potentially higher-end trim with advanced features and information displays.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Engine Icon648.0 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.64 - 3.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 3.20 Lakhs
View Details
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
View Details
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon37 kmpl
₹ 1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3 Lakhs
View Details

Also Read : Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted, reveals new design features. Check details

The second variant appears more budget-oriented, sporting a simpler silverish-blue paint job. It gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with a small round Tripper navigation module, similar to the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. This setup prioritises essential information and basic navigation functionalities.

What else is known?

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be the second motorcycle built upon Royal Enfield's new Himalayan platform. It will utilise the recently developed liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Sherpa 450 engine, displacing 452cc. While the exact power and torque figures remain unconfirmed, some speculate that a slight tuning adjustment may differentiate the Guerrilla's output from its Himalayan counterpart.

Previously leaked images have revealed several design elements. The Royal Enfiled Guerrilla 450 is expected to borrow the LED headlamp and indicators from the Himalayan. Further, it will get telescopic front forks instead of upside-down forks. The rear suspension is expected to be a preload monoshock setup.

Additionally, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will sport a flat handlebar, alloy wheels with road-biased tyres, and a distinct riding triangle compared to the Himalayan. This suggests a focus on agility and handling for a more street-oriented riding experience.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Moreover, the Guerrilla is expected to be lighter than the Himalayan 450, though the exact weight difference remains to be seen. Royal Enfield recently unveiled a teaser image through their Managing Director, Siddhartha Lal, confirming the global launch of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 on July 17, 2024.

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2024, 06:41 AM IST
TAGS: Super Meteor 650 royal enfield guerrilla 450 royal enfield super meteor 650 royal enfield himalayan 450 royal enfield

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.