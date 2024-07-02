Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted undisguised. Hints at two variants

Royal Enfield is readying the Guerrilla 450, a new contender in the 400cc motorcycle segment. A new video showcases the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 undisguised for the first time. The video reveals two Guerrilla 450 bikes, hinting at two variants of the bike.

One variant showcases a visually striking design with a red and gold colour scheme. The matching red fender and golden tail section complement the bold fuel tank design. This variant also features a round TFT instrument cluster, identical to the one found on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. This suggests a potentially higher-end trim with advanced features and information displays.

The second variant appears more budget-oriented, sporting a simpler silverish-blue paint job. It gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with a small round Tripper navigation module, similar to the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. This setup prioritises essential information and basic navigation functionalities.

What else is known?

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be the second motorcycle built upon Royal Enfield's new Himalayan platform. It will utilise the recently developed liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Sherpa 450 engine, displacing 452cc. While the exact power and torque figures remain unconfirmed, some speculate that a slight tuning adjustment may differentiate the Guerrilla's output from its Himalayan counterpart.

Previously leaked images have revealed several design elements. The Royal Enfiled Guerrilla 450 is expected to borrow the LED headlamp and indicators from the Himalayan. Further, it will get telescopic front forks instead of upside-down forks. The rear suspension is expected to be a preload monoshock setup.

Additionally, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will sport a flat handlebar, alloy wheels with road-biased tyres, and a distinct riding triangle compared to the Himalayan. This suggests a focus on agility and handling for a more street-oriented riding experience.

Moreover, the Guerrilla is expected to be lighter than the Himalayan 450, though the exact weight difference remains to be seen. Royal Enfield recently unveiled a teaser image through their Managing Director, Siddhartha Lal, confirming the global launch of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 on July 17, 2024.

