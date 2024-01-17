NHAI decided to deactivate or blacklist all FASTag accounts that have no updated KYC
The move is aimed at ensuring a single FASTag account per vehicle across India under the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' program
It has been detected that many people use single FASTag for multiple vehicles or multiple FASTags for single vehicle
Observing this, NHAI has decided to bring more transparency in FASTag-based electronic toll collection system
Check the KYC status of your FASTag account by visiting NHAI's dedicated website
If the FASTag KYC is not updated or pending, update it by submitting the required detail and documents online
The users can also visit nearest toll plaza to resolve the issue or the FASTag issuing bank to get the KYC updated
The KYC update must be done before 31st January 2024 to avoid deactivation or blacklisting of the FASTag account
NHAI claims this move will ensure smoother traffic movement at toll plazas and more transparency in the system