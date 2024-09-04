Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Retro motorcycling gets a refresh touch

Retro-themed motorcycles have been finding increasing popularity. While Royal Enfield dominates the segment, other two-wheeler manufacturers too have been offering their respective products in this space. Two of the major launches in the Indian retro-themed motorcycle segment in the last few days were the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa 42 FJ.

While the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 carries the same silhouette but sports new colour options and fresh features, the Jawa 42 FJ comes with more powerful engine and more features onboard as standard fitment. Clearly, these two launches have rejuvenated the competition in this segment and grabbed many eyeballs from the potential consumers.

Here is a comparison between the Jawa 42 FJ and Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price

The Jawa 42 FJ comes priced between ₹199,142 and ₹220,142 (ex-showroom). The updated iteration of Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes priced between ₹199,500 and ₹230,000 (ex-showroom). Both these two motorcycles come priced closely competitive against each other. However, the Royal Enfield Classic 350's top-end variant is slightly pricier than the top trim of Jawa 42 FJ.

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Powertrain

The Jawa 42 FJ gets power from an all-new 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine is tuned to churn out 28.7 bhp of peak power and 29.6 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes powered by the 349 cc J Series single-cylinder air-oil cooled engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm.

