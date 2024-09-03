2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Which one should you choose

Retro is the new modern in motorcycling world and when it comes to old-school motorcycling, nobody can ignore Royal Enfield Classic 350, which is one of the bestsellers in Indian two-wheeler market over a long time. Royal Enfield has recently updated the Classic 350 with a plethora of changes, which include new colour schemes and fresh features. While these changes have revamped the appeal of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the signature retro design philosophy remains unchanged.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 directly competes with rivals such as the Jawa 350 and Honda CB350. With the updated iteration, the Classic 350 has revamped its competition with these two rivals.

Here is a comparison between the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Price

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This motorcycle comes available in multiple variants and wide spectrum of colour options. The Honda CB350 comes pried between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, both these two retro-themed motorcycles come priced closely against each other.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Powertrain

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes powered by the 349 cc J Series single-cylinder air-oil cooled engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm.

On the other hand, the Honda CB350 draws power from a 348.36 cc single-cylinder engine mated to five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 20.78 bhp peak power at 5,500 rpm and 29.4 Nm of maximum torque at 3,000 rpm.

The Honda CB350 offers slightly higher power and torque than its rival.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Brake and suspension

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a 300 mm front disc brake and a 270 mm rear disc, paired with dual channel ABS. This motorcycle gets 41 mm front forks along with twin rear shock absorbers featuring a six-step adjustable preload. The Classic 350 boasts a ground clearance of 170 mm, a seat height of 805 mm, and a 13-litre fuel tank.

The Honda CB350 gets a 310 mm front disc brake and a 240 mm rear disc brake. For suspension duty, it gets telescopic front fork and hydraulic twin-shock absorbers at the back. It runs on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. It has a 15.2-litre fuel tank and 800 mm seat height.

