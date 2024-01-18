Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Specs compared

Jawa has launched the 350 in the Indian market at ₹2.15 lakh ex-showroom.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been leading the segment since it was first introduced.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts at Rs. 1.93 lakh and goes up to ₹2.24 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
Jawa uses a 334 cc, liquid-cooled engine.
It puts out 22.26 bhp of max power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 28.1 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.
Royal Enfield uses its J-series 349 cc long-stroke engine that is air-oil cooled.
It produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Both motorcycles have a retro design language and instrument cluster.