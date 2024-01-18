Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Specs compared

Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Specs compared

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 18, 2024

Jawa has launched the 350 in the Indian market at 2.15 lakh ex-showroom.

Jawa has launched the 350 in the Indian market at 2.15 lakh ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been leading the segment since it was first introduced. 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts at Rs. 1.93 lakh and goes up to 2.24 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom

Jawa uses a 334 cc, liquid-cooled engine.

It puts out 22.26 bhp of max power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 28.1 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Royal Enfield uses its J-series 349 cc long-stroke engine that is air-oil cooled.

It produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Both motorcycles have a retro design language and instrument cluster.
To check out the comparison in detail
Click Here