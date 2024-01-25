HT Auto
In Pics: Jawa 350 Is The Latest Rival To Royal Enfield Classic 350

In pics: Jawa 350 is the latest rival to Royal Enfield Classic 350

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2024, 13:09 PM
The Jawa 350 comes with some substantial updates when compared to its predecessor. It comepetes against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda H'ness
Jawa 350
Jawa has just launched the 350 in the Indian market. It will be competing directly against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda H'ness CB350. The motorcycle does look very similar to the Jawa Standard. However, there are a lot of differences between the motorcycles. 
Jawa 350
Jawa 350
It retains the iconic retro design language that we have seen on earlier Jawa motorcycles. Jawa is using halogen lighting to retain the retro design but there is a new seat on offer that is more comfortable. 
Jawa 350
Jawa 350
Classic Legends is using the larger 334 cc, liquid-cooled engine. However, it has been detuned as well retuned to suit the characterstics of the motorcycle. It puts out 22 bhp while the torque output stands at 28.2 Nm. The engine is now tuned for low and mid-range so the rider does not have to rev the engine much.
Jawa 350
Jawa 350
The motorcycle touches 80 kmph quite quickly and the top speed is between 120 kmph and 130 kmph. After 80 kmph, the vibrations start increasing so the idle cruising speed is restricted between 80 kmph and 90 kmph. 
Jawa 350
Jawa 350
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which gets slip-and-assit clutch. The clutch action is quite light and rev-matching is also easy. The gearshifts also slots with a positive feel. 
Jawa 350
Jawa 350
Jawa has retained the retro instrument cluster for the 350. It looks beautiful but is not the best one when it comes to visibility. The speedometer is not visible under direct sunlight and the same is true for fuel guage.
Jawa 350
Jawa 350
The quality of chrome has taken significant leaps. The paint and switch gear also feels very nice. There is also a new garnish on the front fender.
Jawa 350
Jawa 350
Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. The bite from the brakes is strong but not unusually sharp. The ABS system is also well calibrated. 
Jawa 350
Jawa 350
Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The ride quality is slightly on the firmer side but it is not uncomfortable. The motorcycle also feels planted while riding on highway and it can absorb most of the bumps of our Indian roads.
Jawa 350
Jawa 350
Jawa will offer a windscreen in the front as an accessory.  It only does a decent job of decreasing the windblast. There are no alloy wheels even as an accessory for the 350.
Jawa 350
First Published Date: 25 Jan 2024, 13:09 PM IST
TAGS: Jawa Classic Legends 350 Jawa 350

