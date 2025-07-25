India dropped from MotoGP’s 2026 calendar

MotoGP has released the provisional calendar for 2026, and the Indian GP is not on the list. The premier-class racing championship arrived in India in 2023 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) for the inaugural Indian Grand Prix, but the same was postponed for the following years - 2024 and 2025 - for what was cited as “operational circumstances." It now appears the championship will not be returning to India next year either.

The Indian GP has been dropped from the 2026 MotoGP calendar for the third consecutive year, after the first and only race was held in 2023 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

No Indian Grand Prix On 2026 MotoGP Calendar

The 2026 MotoGP season will kick off with the Thailand GP from February 27, 2025, followed by Brazil, USA, and Qatar. India was slated to be one of the contenders for the season opener next year, with the venue moved from Qatar due to its clash with the holy month of Ramadan. The cooler temperatures in February-March were considered more optimal to host the India round, given the scorching heat in September 2023 posed as a challenge for the riders, despite the track itself earning praise from the riders. Dorna has not released a statement on why the Indian GP was dropped from the calendar.

MotoGP promoter Dorna had originally announced that India would return to the calendar in 2024, but the same was pushed to March 2025. The organisers cited “weather concerns" as one of the reasons for the push. However, reports contradicted this claim, suggesting Fairstreet Sports, the Indian organisers of MotoGP Bharat, had not paid its dues to Dorna at the time. In response, Fairstreet Sports stated that Dorna was aware that payments would be delayed due to the General Elections in 2024.

New 3-Year Deal Signed Between UP Govt. & Dorna

However, there was a green light when the Uttar Pradesh government directly signed a new three-year deal with Dorna, ensuring the racing championship would come back to India. The UP government issued a tender to find a new race promoter in August last year, but the same was later recalled in September 2024.

The last statement from Dorna on the Indian GP read, “Operational circumstances have obliged the event to be delayed from its initial slot near the start of the 2025 calendar. With no available dates towards the end of the season, MotoGP will therefore return to India in the early stages of 2026. Both MotoGP and InvestUP are working hard to bring MotoGP back to Buddh International Circuit with a world-class event and are committed to confirming India as a destination for global sporting events."

MotoGP’s arrival and a rather quick departure from India join other motorsport events that arrived and failed to create the right impact. Previously, Formula 1 (2011-2013) and Formula E (2023) took place in India.

