Honda NX500 ADV pre-bookings open, will replace CB500X in the lineup

Honda revealed the NX500 adventure tourer at EICMA 2023 and people have been wanting for Honda to launch the motorcycle in the Indian market. Now, it seems like the dealers have started taking pre-bookings for the new adventure tourer. The token amount is not clear but we do know that the NX500 will be sold through the BigWing dealerships. The Honda NX500 will be replacing the CB500X in the lineup which now has been discontinued.

Honda NX500: Features

In terms of features, the NX500 is equipped with a 5-inch TFT screen that gets a customizable layout, speedometer, tachometer, clock and gear shift indicator. All the lighting elements on the motorcycle are LED units. Moreover, there is an Emergency Stop Signal and Honda RoadSync functionality too.

Honda NX500: Engine and gearbox

Honda NX500 uses the same 471 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that was doing duty duty on the CB500X. It puts out 46.5 bhp of max power at 8,600 rpm and a peak torque output of 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit which gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

Honda NX500: Hardware

Honda is using a steel diamond frame for the NX500 which is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle comes to a halt by using twin discs in the front and a single one at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer. The fuel tank capacity measures 17.5 litres whereas the seat height is 830 mm which is a bit on the higher side.

Honda NX500: Price and rivals

Before discontinuing, the CB500X was priced at ₹5.79 lakh ex-showroom. It is expected that the NX500 will also cost roughly the same. There will be two colour schemes on offer - Black and Red. Honda NX500 will be competing against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure.

