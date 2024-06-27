Nexon to Swift: Here are upcoming CNG cars that are expected to launch in India

This move caters to drivers seeking a greener and more economical way to navigate the roads, all without the hassle of aftermarket CNG conversions. By offering CNG directly from the factory, car manufacturers are making sustainable and cost-effective transportation more accessible to the Indian market. Here are the expected CNG models to be launched in 2024:

Fueled by both eco-consciousness and budget concerns, CNG cars have long been a favourite in India. Their reputation for affordability and reduced emissions is even more appealing now as fuel prices soar. Automakers are responding to this shift by introducing factory-installed CNG options on entry-level vehicles.

1 Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Maruti is expected to give the Swift a CNG makeover, The new Swift, sporting a 3-cylinder Z12E engine, is rumored to get a CNG option following the success of the previous CNG-powered Swift. While the petrol engine produces 80 bhp, expect a slight power dip in CNG mode. This CNG addition caters to the Indian market's growing demand for eco-friendly and budget-conscious options. Maruti hasn't confirmed the launch date, but rumours suggest that the vehicle will hit the market sometime in the festive season with a potential price hike of ₹70,000 to 80,000 depending on the variant.

2 Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View More Details Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG Following the rumoured CNG update for the Maruti Suzuki Swift, speculation swirls around the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Given the immense popularity of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG, it's highly likely Maruti will offer a CNG option for the new model. Expect the familiar 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine with CNG compatibility. While details are scarce, design changes are likely to mirror the Swift's refresh, including a revamped rear with new taillights and potentially a modified boot design. Feature updates are also anticipated to be similar to the Swift. The launch timeframe is expected to be close to the festive season, with CNG availability from launch for the new Dzire.

3 Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Hyundai dual cylinder CNG Hyundai is revving up its CNG game in India with the trademark filing for "Hy-CNG Duo" technology. It could signal the adoption of twin-cylinder CNG systems, currently unique to Tata Motors' CNG offerings. This technology replaces the single, bulky CNG cylinder with two smaller ones placed under the boot floor. This frees up valuable boot space, a common pain point for CNG car owners. Hyundai currently offers CNG options on the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Exter, all powered by a 1.2-liter engine with a single CNG cylinder. The "Hy-CNG Duo" trademark suggests an expansion of Hyundai's CNG portfolio. Expected future models like the i20 and Venue could potentially get CNG variants with this innovative dual-cylinder setup, directly competing with Tata's Altroz CNG and Nexon CNG. This move could position Hyundai as a more attractive option for budget-minded and eco-conscious car buyers in India.

4 Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual View More Details Tata Nexon iCNG Tata Nexon iCNG will be launched sometime later this year, Tata Motors has confirmed. It could be the first SUV in India to run on compressed natural gas (CNG) with a turbocharger. This addition expands the Nexon's fuel options to petrol, diesel, electric and CNG. The Nexon iCNG will retain the standard Nexon's design and features with some modifications for the CNG powertrain. These adjustments likely include suspension tweaks for optimal performance and "iCNG" badging to differentiate it from other Nexon variants. Similar to other Tata CNG offerings, the Nexon iCNG is expected to utilise a dual-cylinder design. This splits the CNG capacity into two smaller cylinders, maximising boot space by positioning the spare wheel underneath. The Nexon iCNG will enter the market as a direct competitor to the Maruti Brezza CNG. While official specifications are yet to be revealed, there's a possibility of an AMT gearbox option, following Tata's recent introduction of CNG variants with AMT in the Tiago and Tigor models.

