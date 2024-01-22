The sleek and rugged looking motorcycle comes replacing CB500X
Launched at ₹5.90 lakh, the motorcycle will start reaching consumers from February 2024
It comes in three colour choices: Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Pearl Horizon White
Powering the NX500 is a 471 cc parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox, generating 46.5 bhp power and 43 Nm torque
NX500 gets a steel diamond-tube mainframe, supported by Showa 41 mm SFF-BP USD front forks and adjustable pro-link rear monoshock
NX500 gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen with Honda RoadSync, compatible with both iOS and Android, features music/voice control and turn-by-turn navigation
Honda pits the NX500 against rivals like Kawasaki Versys 650, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and KTM 390 Adventure
The NX500 adventure tourer comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which results in the pricing being on higher side
The bike gets dual 296 mm front discs at front and a 240 mm disc at rear for braking duty, paired with a dual-channel ABS