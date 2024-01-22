Honda launched the NX500 adventure tourer in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 22, 2024

The sleek and rugged looking motorcycle comes replacing CB500X 

Launched at 5.90 lakh, the motorcycle will start reaching consumers from February 2024 

It comes in three colour choices: Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Pearl Horizon White

Powering the NX500 is a 471 cc parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox, generating 46.5 bhp power and 43 Nm torque

NX500 gets a steel diamond-tube mainframe, supported by Showa 41 mm SFF-BP USD front forks and adjustable pro-link rear monoshock

NX500 gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen with Honda RoadSync, compatible with both iOS and Android,  features music/voice control and turn-by-turn navigation

Honda pits the NX500 against rivals like Kawasaki Versys 650, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and KTM 390 Adventure

The NX500 adventure tourer comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which results in the pricing being on higher side

The bike gets dual 296 mm front discs at front and a 240 mm disc at rear for braking duty, paired with a dual-channel ABS
