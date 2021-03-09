Honda Activa 125 scooter available with 5,000 cashback

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is offering a direct cashback of ₹5,000 on the purchase of its most popular scooter - Activa 125. The cashback is applicable only on payments done via credit cards or debit card EMI option.

The cashback scheme is valid only for customers who wish to finance their purchase with Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's partner banks which include Standard Chartered, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, and Yes Bank. The offer is also applicable for Activa 125's online bookings made on the company's official website.

The Activa 125 is currently available in namely three variants - Standard, Alloy, and Deluxe. The prices of the scooter start from ₹70,629 for the entry-level Standard variant and go up to ₹77,752 for the top-of-the-line Deluxe variant. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The scooter sources power from a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which gets integrated fuel injection technology. The engine comes paired to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) and churns out a maximum power output of 8 bhp at 6,000 rpm. The power is backed up by 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.

The scooter comes with a number of performance-enhancing features and technologies such as Honda Eco Technology (HET), Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), and a new ACG silent start system.

Honda Activa is the only scooter in India to have crossed 2.5 crore sales. First launched in 2001, Honda Activa added its recent 1.5 crore customers in just five years. Goes without saying, no other two-wheeler company has reached this milestone before (Read more information here).

Note: Check with your nearest authorised Honda dealership for more precise updates on offers and discounts.