PCX 125 Launch DateThe Honda PCX 125 is expected to launch on 17th Oct 2024 .PCX 125 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 85,000 - 1.1 Lakhs* .Specs and FeaturesThe Honda PCX 125 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:



• Engine: 125 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

PCX 125 RivalsWarivo Motors CRX, Honda Activa 6G, Hero Destini 125 2024, Suzuki Access 125 and TVS NTORQ 125 are sought to be the major rivals to Honda PCX 125 .

