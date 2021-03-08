The latest iteration of Honda's popular Grom has been announced and the monkey bike has received a slew of new updates for 2022.

The Honda Grom has received a complete makeover for 2022. The yearly update has introduced new cosmetic updates on the mini bike. The new Grom brings along a special SP colour option. Under this theme, the bike gets a Pearl White paint with stylish and trendy graphics. The front suspension rods are gold-finished and the same treatment has also been added over the front brake calipers and fork. Apart from this, other colour schemes include Queen Bee Yellow and Matte Black Metallic for the non-ABS version and Candy Blue for the ABS model.

(Also Read: Piaggio, KTM, Honda, & others join hands for EVs' swappable batteries consortium)

There is a flatter seat, a full-featured LCD display and a bigger fuel tank (5.5 litres vs. 6 litres) on the new Grom. In terms of mechanical updates, the bike has gained an updated engine which also gets an additional fifth gear.

As far as launch and pricing goes, the new Grom 2020 range has been priced from $3,399 ( ₹2.49 lakh) in the US market. The higher-spec SP model has been given a price tag of $3,499 ( ₹2.56 lakh). The ABS kitted model has been priced from $3,599 ( ₹2.63 lakh). The bike is slated to arrive in the US dealerships starting from mid-2021.

(Also Read: Honda achieves 31% jump in domestic sales in February)

Honda is also planning an update for its popular Africa Twin motorcycle. The ADV will use radar sensor technology, details of which have been recently leaked on the internet. (Read full details here)