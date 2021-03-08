After Ducati, KTM and others, Honda is now planning to introduce the radar guidance system on its Africa Twin adventure motorcycle, suggests a newly leaked patent. Previously, a few patents have revealed that Honda will be employing a similar tech on its full-fledged touring motorcycle - Gold Wing.

The patent image shows that the new sensors on the Honda Africa have been position just below the headlight. Similar sensor placement is also found on other motorcycles such as the Ducati Multistrada and the KTM Super Adventure. But what's interesting to note here is that the Japanese automaker is also planning to add cameras alongside the radar sensors.

(Also Read: Piaggio, KTM, Honda, & others join hands for EVs' swappable batteries consortium)

These cameras could be used to collect information on the traffic and road status. The leaked image depicts that the front mudguard doesn't interfere with the working of the sensors when it is fully compressed. Apart from the front sensors, there will be similar sensor units placed at the rear section of the ADV. With these units, Honda is aiming to cover the sides and rear of the bike.

Expect the new season equipped Honda Africa Twin to make its public debut sometime by the end of 2021 or early 2022. But it won't make its way to the India-spec bike anytime soon as it will lead to an incremental pricing change on the model.

Other bike makers such as Ducati, BMW and KTM are already selling bikes with Bosch’s radar-assisted adaptive cruise control. While Ducati has the Multistrada V4 S, R 1250 RT, BMW and KTM have R 1250 RT and 1290 Super Adventure S respectively. Moreover, even Kawasaki is testing the same tech which will be added to the revamped Ninja H2 SX SE+.