Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced that it has closed February’21 with a strong 31% jump in domestic sales. The company managed to sell 411,578 units last month which is significantly higher than the 315,285 units sold in the corresponding month of 2020.

The company has shown a positive growth sales trend for seven months in a row.

At the same time, Honda's exports have also shown a growth of 16% at 31,118 units. The company says that its BS 6-compliant models have been 'gaining momentum' in new overseas markets.

Talking about the sales achievement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “While the industry growth is expected to hover near the double digits in Q4 and upcoming Q1 due to the low base of BS 6 transition, Honda continues to drive the 2Wheeler demand recovery for 2nd straight month of 2021. Backed by robust demand for our models across both Red Wing and Silver Wing (300cc+ premium motorcycles), Honda’s sales have surged 31% in February’21."

The company's cumulative sales have jumped 29% to 442,696 units last month. On the other hand, Honda sold 342,021 units in the same month a year ago. As per the Japanese automaker, this growth was led by over 1 lakh additional two-wheelers sales (+100,675 units) in Feb’21 in comparison to last year's sales.

“We are confident of maintaining the positive sales momentum in coming months too, with our 3 new models (CB350RS, 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, Grazia sports edition) exciting the market," Guleria added.