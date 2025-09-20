Hero Xtreme 250R Thunderwheels Edition revealed, in collaboration with Thums up

The new Hero Xtreme 250R in the new Thunderwheels livery is a follow up on the Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Edition that was up for grabs last year.

Hero MotoCorp has once again collaborated with The Coca-Cola Company to bring Thunderwheels 2.0. The two-wheeler giant has revealed the new Hero Xtreme 250R in the new Thunderwheels livery, following up on the Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Edition that was up for grabs last year. The Thunderwheels campaign invites consumers to scan the QR code on the Thums Up packs and stand a chance to win the Xtreme 250R.

Hero Xtreme 250R Thunderwheels Edition

Unlike the Hero Mavrick 440 that received a red and blue livery with the ‘Thums up’ branding, the Hero Xtreme 250R gets an all-black paintwork with red accents. There are no branding signs on the bike. It’s unclear if the final version given to the winners will have any kind of brand-specific decals.

Do not expect mechanical changes to the Hero Xtreme 250R Thunderwheels Edition

Speaking about the collaboration, Aashish Midha, Head of Marketing – India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The phenomenal response to Thunderwheels last year reaffirmed how deeply this initiative connects with the new generation of riders. Today’s youth want machines that reflect their individuality, confidence, and passion. With the Xtreme 250R, Hero MotoCorp is delivering a motorcycle built for agility, power, and style—designed for those who ride with intent. Our partnership with Thums Up amplifies this spirit, creating a shared culture of boldness, self-expression, and unstoppable energy on the road."

Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head – Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, said, “Every experience by Thums Up is built to fuel adrenaline and push boundaries. Thums Up ThunderWheels 2.0, in partnership with Hero MotoCorp’s Xtreme 250R, is built for the riders and thrill seekers who want to push the boundaries and be unstoppable in their dreams. For us, this partnership is all about engaging with young consumers in the spaces that matter most to them. Taste the Thunder and scan the pack to unlock an action-packed series of raw, real, and energetic experiences."

The Hero Xtreme 250R is powered by an all-new 250 cc DOHC liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It features USD front forks and a six-step adjustable rear monoshock

Hero Xtreme 250R: Specifications

Much like the Mavrick, do not expect any mechanical changes on the Hero Xtreme 250R. The naked streetfighter is powered by a newly developed 250 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, tuned to produce 29.58 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Xtreme 250R is currently priced at ₹1.80 lakh, but will soon be reduced to ₹1.66 lakh (ex-showroom) under the revised GST norms. That said, the Thunderwheels winners stand a chance to bring one home for free.

