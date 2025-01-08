Hero Xtreme 250R to debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: What you should know
- Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to enter the quarter-litre street naked motorcycle segment with a newly developed 250 cc powerplant.
The upcoming Hero Xtreme 250R streetfighter broke cover during the EICMA 2024 event in Milan, Italy and is expected to debut on Indian shores this month. The latest and biggest streetfighter from the manufacturer yet, the Xtreme 250R is expected to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Originally revealed as the Hero Xtunt 2.5R concept at EICMA 2023, the streetfighter sports an aggressive look and the newly developed 250 cc single-cylinder unit.
Hero MotoCorp is yet to confirm the launch timeline for the upcoming streetfighter but it is expected to reach the markets through the company's Premia network of premium dealerships. With an Indian debut right around the corner, here is all that you need to know about the Hero Xtreme 250R:
The Hero Xtreme 250R bears a muscular silhouette with a sharp design and an aggressive head unit. The front headlamp setup is fitted with an LED DRL for enhanced visibility and the bike gets a split seat on offer. Its side fairings are reminiscent of the smaller Xtreme 125R and it sports a compact exhaust that adds to the overall aesthetic. The Xtreme 250R is built around a trellis frame with a 50:50 weight distribution.
Hero created a new engine for the Xtreme 250R to enter the quarter-litre segment. This is a 250cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. This unit makes 29.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. According to Hero, the Xtreme 250R can reach 60 kmph in 3.25 seconds. This new engine will also power the Karizma XMR 250.
Built around a trellis frame with 50:50 weight distribution, the Xtreme 250R is fitted with 43 mm upside-down forks at the front. At the rear, the bike is equipped with a six-step preload-adjustable monoshock suspension unit. The Xtreme 250R further features twin disc brakes with switchable ABS modes.
The Xtreme 250R will include a TFT digital instrument console that features smartphone connectivity through Bluetooth as well as turn-by-turn navigation and media controls. Other features include monitoring vehicle diagnostics and call and SMS alerts.
The Hero Xtreme 250R is expected to launch in India soon with a competitive price to position it well within the 250 cc street naked segment. The bike is expected to compete against the likes of the KTM 250 Duke, Bajaj N250, and Suzuki Gixxer 250.
