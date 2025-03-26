HT Auto
Review in pics: XPulse 210 is here to fix everything that is wrong with XPulse 200 4V

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2025, 12:54 PM
  • Hero XPulse 210 sits above the XPulse 200 4V in brand's lineup.
Hero XPulse 210 was first showcased at EICMA 2024 and was launched back at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is not replacing the XPulse 200 4V in the manufacture's lineup.
Hero XPulse 210 is offered in two variants - Base and Pro. The Base variant costs 1.75 lakh, whereas the Pro variant is priced at 1.86 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. When compared to the XPulse 200 4V, the XPulse 210 is priced 24,000 higher.
The Hero Xpulse 210 is equipped with a 210 cc liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed transmission and features an assist and slipper clutch.
This engine generates a peak power of 24.6 bhp and a maximum torque of 20.7 Nm. As expected, the new XPulse 210 offers greater power compared to the XPulse 200 4V. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip-and-assist clutch.
The XPulse 210 is offered in four colours - Alpine Silver, Wild Red, Azure Blue and Glacier White.
Suspension hardware on the Hero XPulse 210 consists of long travel front forks and a monoshock. The suspension travel in the front is 210 mm whereas at the rear, there is 205 mm of travel.
Hero XPulse 210 comes with all-LED lighting, a tail rack and a USB port to charge mobile devices. Depending on the variant, there is a TFT instrument cluster or an LCD unit. There is also Bluetooth connectivity along with navigation on offer.
Braking duties are handled by a disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. There would be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer which should be switchable.
There would be a 21-inch and 18-inch spoked rim on offer that will be wrapped in block pattern tyres with tubes. The new XPulse 210 gets a high ground clearance of 220 mm and an adjustable handlebar.
Hero has also equipped the Xpulse 210 with LED illumination as well as a 4.2-inch TFT console with smartphone connectivity for notification and call alerts and there would also be turn-by-turn navigation.
First Published Date: 26 Mar 2025, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Hero XPulse 210

