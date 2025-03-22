Hero XPulse 210 & Xtreme 250R bookings are finally open. What you need to know

Hero MotoCorp has opened order books for the XPulse 210 & Xtreme 250R, after launching both models at Auto Expo 2025
Both motorcycles will be sold via Hero’s new Premia dealerships and can be booked for a token amount of ₹10,000
Existing Hero XPulse 200 4V owners can book the XPulse 210 for ₹7,000
The Hero XPulse 210 is based on an all-new platform and gets an all-new and more powerful 210 cc liquid-cooled motor
It also gets an evolutionary design, better ergonomics, switchable dual-channel ABS, and a TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity
The Hero Xtreme 250R is the brand’s first 250 cc offering and is based on the XTunt 2.5R concept
The Xtreme 250R is stylish and feature-rich and gets LED lighting, a digital console with navigation, call and SMS alerts, and more
The Xtreme 250R’s 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine produces 29.58 bhp and 25 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
The Hero XPulse 210 is priced between ₹1.75 lakh and ₹1.86 lakh, while the Xtreme 250R is priced at ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom)