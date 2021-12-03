Ducati DesertX is all set for global premiere on December 9: All details here

Premium motorcycle brand Ducati is all set to unveil its DesertX at Expo 2020 Dubai on December 9. Ducati will unveil the new DesertX as a world preview in Dubai, simultaneously with the online episode of the Ducati World Premiere. In a release, the motorcycle major has said that Ducati DesertX will make its global premiere at iconic Burj Khalifa Tower.

Ducati first showcased DesertX as a concept bike in 2019 at the Ducati World Premiere 2020. It comes with a design inspired by the early 90's Cagiva Elefant 900ie from Dakar rally fame. The upcoming motorcycle is built on the same frame used by Scrambler 1100.

The concept bike showcased by Ducati received a pretty good response from enthusiasts, which prompted the brand to continue the project. It is not sure if Ducati is bringing the production model with the same chassis as the concept or a completely new one.

The original concept model was powered by a 1,079 cc twin-valve, air-cooled, Desmodromic L-Twin engine that is good to churn out 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm. With these figures, the Ducati DesertX can be overshadowed in the hyper-competitive ADV segment. Hence, the Italian brand gave the motorcycle a new powerplant.

Ducati DesertX will get a 937 cc Testastretta L-twin water-cooled engine.

It will come with a 937 cc Testastretta L-twin water-cooled engine that pumps out 113 hp of power at 9,000 rpm and 96.3 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm in Multistrada 950. Despite its smaller displacement, this engine is capable of producing more power and torque required for an ADV model.

The Ducati DesertX is likely to ride on a 21-inch front wheel, unlike other Multistradas that run on 19-inch wheels. It could get an 18-inch rear wheel. The multi-spoke wheels will get meaty off-road spec tyres. Front-wheel is likely to get dual disc brakes, while the rear wheel comes with a single disc brake.

Speaking about its design, the Ducati DesertX is likely to closely follow the concept's styling. It is expected to get twin circular LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, a raked high-seating wide handlebar. Other design elements and features would include a digital instrument cluster, a chunky and muscular fuel tank, a low-positioned rider seat, a thick protective shield for the engine block and an upward running exhaust.

Upon launch, this motorcycle will compete with rivals such as KTM 890 Adventure R, Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro,