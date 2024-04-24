How to get optimum car AC performance while driving this summer
- Following some easy yet useful tips can ensure optimum performance of the car AC.
Summer is here and the car AC is working overtime. The car AC is one of the most used features during the summer, which needs to work at its optimum capability to ensure proper cooling resulting in a convenient and comfortable driving and riding experience for the occupants.
While we have already discussed what are the tips to follow to make sure the car AC provides optimum cooling during summer, here are what you should do while driving to make sure the AC is offering the proper cooling experience.
It is important to let out the hot air trapped inside the cabin first to get the proper cooling experience from the car AC. For this, first, keep open one window and use the tailgate for channelling ut the hot air inside the cabin using the door as a pump. Doing this two or three times will push the hot air inside the cabin out through the window, which will act as an exhaust vent.
Keeping the windows slightly open when turning on the AC will make sure the hot air inside gradually goes out of the cabin. It is all about physics. The hot air is light and the cold air is heavy. As the cold and heavy air occupies the cabin, the hot and thin air will gradually go up and out of the cabin through the slight gap. This will eventually ensure an effective cooling experience.
After starting the AC make sure you to keep the blower at minimum speed at first and then gradually increase its fan speed. This will ensure far effective cooling rather than using the blower at a full speed from the beginning.
The dashboard and other plastic parts inside the cabin are usually heated faster and emit that into the cabin, eventually raising the cabin temperature. Try to use a towel to cover the dashboard, which usually takes direct sunlight when out on the road or parked in the open. Also, the dark-coloured leather parts get heated faster. Keeping a towel on the seats can ensure better comfort and lower temperature.