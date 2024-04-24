HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News How To Get Optimum Car Ac Performance While Driving This Summer

How to get optimum car AC performance while driving this summer

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2024, 12:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Following some easy yet useful tips can ensure optimum performance of the car AC.
Car AC
Following some easy yet useful tips can ensure optimum performance of the car AC.
Car AC
Following some easy yet useful tips can ensure optimum performance of the car AC.

Summer is here and the car AC is working overtime. The car AC is one of the most used features during the summer, which needs to work at its optimum capability to ensure proper cooling resulting in a convenient and comfortable driving and riding experience for the occupants.

While we have already discussed what are the tips to follow to make sure the car AC provides optimum cooling during summer, here are what you should do while driving to make sure the AC is offering the proper cooling experience.

1Let out the cabin's hot air

It is important to let out the hot air trapped inside the cabin first to get the proper cooling experience from the car AC. For this, first, keep open one window and use the tailgate for channelling ut the hot air inside the cabin using the door as a pump. Doing this two or three times will push the hot air inside the cabin out through the window, which will act as an exhaust vent.

2Keep the windows slightly open when turning on the AC

Keeping the windows slightly open when turning on the AC will make sure the hot air inside gradually goes out of the cabin. It is all about physics. The hot air is light and the cold air is heavy. As the cold and heavy air occupies the cabin, the hot and thin air will gradually go up and out of the cabin through the slight gap. This will eventually ensure an effective cooling experience.

3Dont start blower in full

After starting the AC make sure you to keep the blower at minimum speed at first and then gradually increase its fan speed. This will ensure far effective cooling rather than using the blower at a full speed from the beginning.

4Use towel for dashboard and seats

The dashboard and other plastic parts inside the cabin are usually heated faster and emit that into the cabin, eventually raising the cabin temperature. Try to use a towel to cover the dashboard, which usually takes direct sunlight when out on the road or parked in the open. Also, the dark-coloured leather parts get heated faster. Keeping a towel on the seats can ensure better comfort and lower temperature.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 63 S E Performance (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Engine Icon3982.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.30 Cr
Compare
Ferrari Portofino Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift
Engine Icon3855 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.80 - 3.90 Cr
View Details
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 24 Apr 2024, 12:43 PM IST
TAGS: car care vehicle care car maintenance vehicle maintenance car care tips car care tips and tricks

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.