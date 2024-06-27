MG Gloster Desertstorm Edition adds zing to the SUV: Key things to know about it
- MG Gloster Desertstorm comes enhancing the appeal of the SUV with a host of cosmetic updates at the exterior and inside the cabin.
MG Motor India introduced the Gloster Blackstorm late in 2023 and now expanded the Storm edition lineup for the SUV with the Snowstorm and Desertstorm versions. The special edition iteration of the SUV comes with a wide range of cosmetic updates, incorporated at the exterior and inside the cabin. MG has been constantly updating its models and the Storm range of Gloster SUVs comes as part of that strategy, in an attempt to boost sales numbers.
Also Read : 2024 MG Gloster facelift spotted ahead of launch. Check details
Here is a quick and comprehensive look at what the MG Gloster Desertstorm SUVs are offering.
MG Gloster Desertstorm comes wearing a Deep Golden paint theme. The front grille sports a black theme with red inserts on the headlamp clusters adding sportiness. Besides that, there are multiple other blackened-out elements as well, which include the ORVMs, roof rails, door handles, spoiler and fender garnish. The alloy wheels have a glossy black finish, while the red brake callipers enhance the sportiness of the SUV further.
Inside the cabin, the MG Gloster Desertstorm edition features an all-black theme. It sports a black steering wheel with white stitching. The MG Gloster Desertstorm SUV is available in both six-seater and seven-seater options, which is in contrast with the Gloster Snowstorm, as the latter gets only a seven-seater layout. Other key features of the special edition SUV include a panoramic sunroof, Level 1 ADAS, i-Smart connected car technology, 64-colour ambient lighting, cruise control, paddle shifters, and a powered tailgate. On the safety front, the SUV features six airbags, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.
MG Gloster Desertstorm edition comes carrying the same mechanical configuration as the standard iteration of the SUV. It gets power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which is available in both turbocharged and twin-turbocharged options. The SUV is available in the 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain configurations. The turbocharged diesel motor churns out 159 bhp peak power and 359 Nm of maximum torque, while thew twin-turbocharged engine pumps out 213 bhp peak power and 478 Nm of maximum torque. The SUV gets an eight-speed torque converter gearbox as standard for transmission duty.
The MG GLoster Desertstorm competes with rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and the Isuzu MU-X.