HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mg Gloster Desertstorm Edition Adds Zing To The Suv: Key Things To Know About It

MG Gloster Desertstorm Edition adds zing to the SUV: Key things to know about it

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2024, 11:56 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • MG Gloster Desertstorm comes enhancing the appeal of the SUV with a host of cosmetic updates at the exterior and inside the cabin.
MG Gloster
MG Gloster Desertstorm comes enhancing the appeal of the SUV with a host of cosmetic updates at the exterior and inside the cabin.
MG Gloster
MG Gloster Desertstorm comes enhancing the appeal of the SUV with a host of cosmetic updates at the exterior and inside the cabin.

MG Motor India introduced the Gloster Blackstorm late in 2023 and now expanded the Storm edition lineup for the SUV with the Snowstorm and Desertstorm versions. The special edition iteration of the SUV comes with a wide range of cosmetic updates, incorporated at the exterior and inside the cabin. MG has been constantly updating its models and the Storm range of Gloster SUVs comes as part of that strategy, in an attempt to boost sales numbers.

Also Read : 2024 MG Gloster facelift spotted ahead of launch. Check details

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at what the MG Gloster Desertstorm SUVs are offering.

1 MG Gloster Desertstorm: Design

MG Gloster Desertstorm comes wearing a Deep Golden paint theme. The front grille sports a black theme with red inserts on the headlamp clusters adding sportiness. Besides that, there are multiple other blackened-out elements as well, which include the ORVMs, roof rails, door handles, spoiler and fender garnish. The alloy wheels have a glossy black finish, while the red brake callipers enhance the sportiness of the SUV further.

2 MG Gloster Desertstorm: Interior

Inside the cabin, the MG Gloster Desertstorm edition features an all-black theme. It sports a black steering wheel with white stitching. The MG Gloster Desertstorm SUV is available in both six-seater and seven-seater options, which is in contrast with the Gloster Snowstorm, as the latter gets only a seven-seater layout. Other key features of the special edition SUV include a panoramic sunroof, Level 1 ADAS, i-Smart connected car technology, 64-colour ambient lighting, cruise control, paddle shifters, and a powered tailgate. On the safety front, the SUV features six airbags, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.

3 MG Gloster Desertstorm: Powertrain

MG Gloster Desertstorm edition comes carrying the same mechanical configuration as the standard iteration of the SUV. It gets power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which is available in both turbocharged and twin-turbocharged options. The SUV is available in the 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain configurations. The turbocharged diesel motor churns out 159 bhp peak power and 359 Nm of maximum torque, while thew twin-turbocharged engine pumps out 213 bhp peak power and 478 Nm of maximum torque. The SUV gets an eight-speed torque converter gearbox as standard for transmission duty.

4 MG Gloster Desertstorm: Rivals

The MG GLoster Desertstorm competes with rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and the Isuzu MU-X.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 38.80 - 43.87 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X1
Engine Icon1995 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 45.90 - 52.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kodiaq 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2024
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
View Details
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 35.17 Lakhs
Compare
Toyota Fortuner Legender (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner Legender
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 43.66 - 47.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 27 Jun 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.