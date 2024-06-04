HT Auto
MG Gloster SUV Desertstorm and Snowstorm series launched. Check what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2024, 13:01 PM
  • MG Gloster now has two new special versions, apart from the Blackstorm version that was launched in 2023.
MG Gloster Desertstorm version is seen here, complete with its bronze body colour.
MG Motor India on Tuesday launched the Gloster in two new versions - MG Gloster Desertstorm and MG Gloster Snowstorm, complete with new body colour options, exterior highlights and updated cabin theme.

While the MG Gloster range starts at 38.80 lakh, the Gloster Desertstorm and Snowstorm versions are priced at 41 lakh (before taxes). What one gets for the updated versions of the flagship SUV from the company are updated body colours and cabin, on the lines of the Gloster Blackstorm that was launched in May of 2023.

Also Read : Special feature - MG Gloster in the hills

What is new on the MG Gloster Desertstorm?

The MG Gloster Desertstorm is offered in a deep golden shade on the body and also gets decked in Black highlights, found on the all-Black grille, Black alloys with Red brake calipers, dark-themed ORVMs and slightly tweaked headlights and taillights. In the cabin, Black remains the dominant shade and the Gloster Desertstorm's interior sports a black steering wheel and dark-themed upholstery.

Gloster
MG Gloster Snowstorm gets a sporty visual appeal.
Gloster
MG Gloster Snowstorm gets a sporty visual appeal.

The same emphasis on a dark and Black shade is also taken to Gloster Snowstorm which gets all-black seats with White stitches. It comes with a dualtone shade on the outside - White plus Black. The version comes with headlamps with Red inserts while the front and rear bumpers get Red accents. The front grille, alloys and rear spoiler are in a shade of Black.

Also Read : 10 SUVs offered with an all-Black theme

Additionally, MG is offering optional dealer-fitted accessories from a list that includes seat massagers, themed carpet mats, dashboard mats, JBL speakers and Desertstorm and Snowstorm badges.

MG Gloster: Key specifications

First launched in India in October of 2020 as the flagship model from a company that had only made its India debut a year earlier with the Hector, the MG Gloster remains the pinnacle product from the brand here and competes against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian in the Indian premium SUV space. Powered by a two-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor which is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the Gloster offers a relatively plush cabin and has a large road presence. The Gloster Desertstorm and Snowstorm versions, however, continue with the same specifications and feature list while also continuing to offer ADAS and around 30 safety highlights.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
 

MG is also continuing to offer zero service and repair cost for the first three years from the date of purchase and up to 45,000 kms. There is an optional plan to extend the warranty beyond the first three years to up to five years/75,000 kms. There is also a buy-back option being offered on this particular model.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2024, 12:33 PM IST
