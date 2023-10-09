Black is new bold? 10 SUVs in India offered in all-black edition

Nissan Magnite Kuro is the latest addition to the list of black edition SUVs
The Magnite Kuro, launched at ₹8.27 lakh, is the most affordable all-black SUV in India
Magnite Kuro is about ₹58,000 more affordable than Renault's Kiger Urban Night edition SUV
Maruti Brezza is the only other sub-compact SUV in India which is available in all-black edition
Among the compact SUVs, Hyundai offers Creta N-Line version in all-black theme
Tata Motors also offers Harrier SUV in Dark edition along with a Red Dark edition as well
MG Motor recently launched the Astor Blackstorm edition at a starting price of ₹14.47 lakh
Maruti recently introduced limited black edition of Grand Vitara SUV with accessory package
Skoda Kushaq SUV also comes with a Matte Black edition besides other variants
Among large SUVs, MG Gloster comes in Blackstorm variant with an all-black theme
Tata Safari Dark Edition is the only other large SUV with a dedicated all-black theme