Black is new bold? 10 SUVs in India offered in all-black edition

Published Oct 09, 2023

Nissan Magnite Kuro is the latest addition to the list of black edition SUVs

The Magnite Kuro, launched at 8.27 lakh, is the most affordable all-black SUV in India

Magnite Kuro is about 58,000 more affordable than Renault's Kiger Urban Night edition SUV

Maruti Brezza is the only other sub-compact SUV in India which is available in all-black edition

Among the compact SUVs, Hyundai offers Creta N-Line version in all-black theme

Tata Motors also offers Harrier SUV in Dark edition along with a Red Dark edition as well

MG Motor recently launched the Astor Blackstorm edition at a starting price of 14.47 lakh

Maruti recently introduced limited black edition of Grand Vitara SUV with accessory package

Skoda Kushaq SUV also comes with a Matte Black edition besides other variants

Among large SUVs, MG Gloster comes in Blackstorm variant with an all-black theme

Tata Safari Dark Edition is the only other large SUV with a dedicated all-black theme
