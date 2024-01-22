HT Auto
Hero Mavrick motorcycle to make global debut on January 23. What we know so far

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 22 Jan 2024, 17:02 PM
Hero Mavrick is expected to be the next flagship motorcycle of Hero MotoCorp, and it will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
Hero MotoCorp is all set to take the wrap off its much-anticipated motorcycle Mavrick, which is expected to be the next flagship product from the homegrown brand. Slated to make its debut on 23rd January 2024, the Hero Mavrick will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440, which was launched in the Indian market in 2023 as the iconic US-based motorcycle giant's most affordable product to date.

Despite being the biggest brand in the commuter motorcycle segment and India's top two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has never shied away from revealing its ambition to be a major player in the premium motorcycle market. Being the first 400 cc motorcycle, the upcoming Mavrick comes as the brand's latest statement in that effort. Hero MotoCorp has already teased the Mavrick online revealing a few design elements and features.

Here is a quick look at the key facts about the upcoming Hero Mavrick motorcycle.

1A streetfighter stance

Despite being based on the Harley-Davidson X440, which is a roadster in terms of design, the all-new Hero Mavrick is positioned as a streetfighter. Clearly, the motorcycle has gone through several significant modifications. Upon launch, it will be the new flagship motorcycle from the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer. Some of the design elements that have been teased by the company online include an enlarged chunky fuel tank giving the motorcycle a beefy look.

2Digital instrument cluster

The all-new Hero Mavrick comes with a fully digital instrument cluster. Expect it to come with smartphone connectivity and to show a wide range of information about the motorcycle and the riding dynamics.

3Alloy wheels

Despite being based on the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle, the new Hero Mavrick comes with its own distinctive styling elements and features. One among them is the alloy wheels, which set it apart from the X440. Notable differences from the Harley-Davidson X440 include standard telescopic front forks and 17-inch alloy wheels for the Hero Mavrick, deviating from the X440’s USD front forks and 19-inch wheels.

4Harley-touched powertrain

The Hero Mavrick 440 is poised to inherit the mechanical prowess of its Harley-Davidson counterpart, the X440. Expect the upcoming motorcycle to feature the powerful 440 cc engine that works in the X440. This engine will be mated to a six-speed transmission. Although Hero Motocorp has not made a formal announcement, it is anticipated that the company will tweak the engine and gears.

5Signature LED light

Hero MotoCorp has already teased the signature LED daytime running light of the upcoming Mavrick, which gets the ‘H’ motif signifying the brand. The headlamp is fully LED, while the turn indicators and taillight too come featuring LED units.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2024, 17:02 PM IST
