Ducati introduces new 2022 apparel collection for motorcycle enthusiasts

Ducati has introduced a new apparel collection for 2022 to cater to the needs of motorcycle enthusiasts. The collection consists of products suitable for all types riding needs such as racing, sport, touring, urban and lifestyle. It has been made available across all company dealerships as well as online.

The clothing collection consists of technical garments that have been designed to make riding comfortable, fun and safer. The products have been designed by the Centro Stile Ducati and have been made in collaboration with different companies in the sector using high quality materials for long life and good protection to the rider.

The products have been designed to be versatile and suitable for many situations, from casual clothing to be worn in everyday life to clothes that support riders competing in the MotoGP and Superbike world championships. The collection is broadly categorized into racing, sport, urban and touring. While the racing line of clothes is dedicated to the track, Sport line is dedicated to sporty riding on the road, while Touring line is for travel contexts and Urban line is for going around the town.

The lifestyle range includes sweatshirts and t-shirts, featuring new graphics with bold lines and colours. In this range of products, Ducati has also renewed the Ducati Corse Thrill windproof jacket, for the year 2022. The jacket is made up of three-layer stretch soft-shell fabric that guarantees windproof protection.

Safety is the key element in the Ducati apparel collection, for example, the new Ducati Corse Power helmet in the Racing line is characterized by the outer shell in SNC2 (Structural Net Composite) fibre, which is highly resistant and has a smooth surface capable of dissipating energy for impact protection.



In the Sport line, there are two new garments that combine safety, comfort and style. The Speed Evo C2 is made of CE certified safety equipment, which includes protections on shoulders and elbows, combined with plastic inserts on the shoulders and a predisposition for back and chest protectors.









